India Vs Afghanistan Preview, One-Off Test: IND Face AFG In Mullanpur's Maiden Red-Ball Fixture

India face Afghanistan in Mullanpur's first-ever Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, starting on June 6
The hosts will use the game to assess key selection options and combinations
Afghanistan seek a better showing than in 2018, with extreme heat set to test both sides
A new Test venue, a relatively new Indian Test captain returning to his home ground, and a fresh crop of contenders eager to stake their claim, there is plenty riding on India's one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, starting on June 6.
The match marks a significant milestone for Indian cricket as Mullanpur becomes the country's 31st Test venue. While Punjab has previously hosted Tests at Mohali and Jalandhar, the state's newest international stadium is set to welcome red-ball cricket for the first time.
For India, the contest arrives at an intriguing stage. The side is in the middle of a transition, with several positions still up for grabs and a number of young players pushing for long-term opportunities.
Afghanistan enter with little pressure and the chance to test themselves against one of the world's strongest Test teams.
Homecoming For Gill
The occasion will be particularly special for captain Shubman Gill. The Punjab batter is set to lead India in a Test at his home ground for the first time, while fellow Punjab cricketer Gurnoor Brar is also part of the squad.
Although the match does not count towards the ICC World Test Championship standings, it offers India's think tank an opportunity to assess combinations ahead of a crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this year.
The hosts will also be keen to avoid complacency. Memories of last year's home series defeat to South Africa remain fresh, serving as a reminder that reputation alone guarantees nothing in Test cricket.
The No. 3 Debate Continues
One of the biggest selection calls revolves around the No. 3 position.
The team management must decide whether to continue investing in Sai Sudharsan or hand another opportunity to Devdutt Padikkal, who has already featured in two Tests. Both possess the technique and temperament required for the format, but opportunities at the international level remain limited.
A substantial score against Afghanistan may not provide all the answers, yet it could influence the selectors' thinking as India look to settle a key batting slot for the future.
Maiden Call-Ups Under The Spotlight
Several domestic performers have earned their first taste of the national setup after impressive first-class records.
Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey arrives with an outstanding red-ball resume. In 27 first-class matches, he has collected 133 wickets at an average of 23.26, including nine five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match performances.
He has also contributed 1026 runs with the bat, registering nine half-centuries. Dubey featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, claiming eight wickets in eight appearances.
Rajasthan all-rounder Manav Suthar has built an equally impressive case. The left-armer has taken 129 wickets from 29 first-class games at 25.76, with six five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket match hauls.
His batting credentials are notable too, with 945 runs, one century and six fifties. Suthar also represented Gujarat Titans during the recent IPL season.
Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar enters the squad after claiming 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches at an average of 27.30. The Punjab seamer's best figures stand at 5/14.
Looking Beyond Jadeja
With Ravindra Jadeja rested, the spotlight naturally falls on the next generation of spin-bowling all-rounders.
India's management has been evaluating long-term options, and both Suthar and Dubey appear firmly in the conversation. Suthar offers a more traditional left-arm orthodox approach, relying on flight and drift to create opportunities. Dubey, meanwhile, brings greater batting depth and all-round utility.
Who gets the nod could offer a glimpse into how India envision their balance in the years ahead.
Afghanistan Seek A Bigger Challenge
The last time these teams met in Test cricket, Afghanistan endured a difficult introduction to the format. In Bengaluru in 2018, India completed victory inside two days after Afghanistan lost wickets in clusters across the second day.
Much has changed since then.
Hashmatullah Shahidi now leads a side that has accumulated valuable Test experience and produced several memorable performances against established nations. While Afghanistan remain underdogs, they will hope to show greater resilience and competitiveness than they managed eight years ago.
The numbers still underline India's advantage. Since that 2018 meeting, India have played 67 Tests, while Afghanistan have featured in only 11. The current Indian squad collectively boasts vastly greater experience, with Rishabh Pant alone having appeared in far more Test matches than Afghanistan have played as a team during that period.
Among the players who featured in Bengaluru, only KL Rahul remains in India's squad, while Shahidi and Rahmat Shah continue to represent Afghanistan.
Mullanpur Weather Update
The weather may prove to be as challenging as the opposition. Mullanpur is expected to sizzle on Saturday, with temperatures forecast to range from 39°C to 28°C, adding another layer of difficulty to a contest already set to test both teams' endurance and concentration.
With temperatures soaring across northern India, conditions in Mullanpur are expected to test both teams physically. Players have already experienced the intensity of the summer heat during training sessions, where even short movements between practice facilities have required careful management.
Coming immediately after a lengthy IPL season and a white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, the demands of a four-day battle in such conditions could add another layer of difficulty.
India will start as overwhelming favourites, but beyond the result, the match offers something equally important: a chance to evaluate the next generation, settle selection dilemmas and begin shaping the side's future.
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bilal Sami, Qais Ahmed, Mohammed Saleem, Ziaur Rahman.
Match Starts: 9:30 am.
With PTI Inputs