IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: KL Rahul Completes Seamless Post-IPL Transition With Century On Day 1

India's KL Rahul seeks respite from the mid-day heat during a drinks break on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India's KL Rahul seeks respite from the mid-day heat during a drinks break on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)