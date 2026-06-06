India t20i squad for ireland england tour 2026 check whos in out shreyas iyer captain

Shreyas Iyer Named India T20I Captain; 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Call-Up For UK Tour And Asian Games

O Outlook Sports Desk 6 June 2026 2:37 pm Published at: 6 June 2026 1:43 pm Updated on:

India T20I Squad For Ireland, England Series And Asian Games 2026: The BCCI has unveiled India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain across all three assignments, while former skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of the squads. Check out the full team lists below

O Outlook Sports Desk 6 June 2026 2:37 pm Published at: 6 June 2026 1:43 pm Updated on: