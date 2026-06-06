Shreyas Iyer Named India T20I Captain; 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Call-Up For UK Tour And Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer named India's new T20I captain for the Ireland and England series; Suryakumar Yadav misses out
Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call-up after a breakthrough IPL 2026 season
Jasprit Bumrah rested for both T20I tours but included in India's Asian Games squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, June 6, announced India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of the side.
The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, named the squads for the two overseas assignments. India will first travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in late June before taking on England in a five-match T20I series in July.
One of the biggest developments from the announcement was the omission of former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been included in the squad. In his place, Iyer will lead the Men in Blue in what will be his first assignment as India's full-time T20I skipper.
The selectors also rewarded 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his maiden India call-up following a stunning IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The teenager emerged as one of the breakout stars of the season, earning national recognition with a string of eye-catching performances.
Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for both T20I series as India continue to manage his workload.
However, the fast bowler remains in the national setup's plans for the Asian Games later this year and has been named in the squad for the continental event scheduled for September and October.
India T20I Squad For Ireland And England Tour 2026
India Squad For Ireland And England Tours: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Squad For Asian Games 2026
India Men's Squad For Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah