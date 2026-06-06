India Squad For Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer Gets Captaincy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Among Key Picks

Shreyas Iyer named captain of India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns selection after a record-breaking IPL 2026 season
Jasprit Bumrah returns for the Asian Games squad after being rested for the Ireland and England T20I series
India will head into the 2026 Asian Games under new leadership after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shreyas Iyer as captain of the 15-member squad for the tournament in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4.
The squad announcement came alongside the unveiling of India T20I squad for Ireland, England series 2026. While Iyer has been entrusted with captaincy duties, former T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of the Asian Games squad.
One of the standout selections is teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old earned his place after a remarkable IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs in 16 matches and emerged as one of the competition's biggest stars.
India have also recalled pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the continental event. The fast bowler was rested for the T20I series against Ireland and England as part of workload management plans but returns for a tournament where India will be targeting another gold medal.
The Men in Blue enter the competition as defending champions, having won the cricket gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their triumph in Hangzhou secured India's first-ever Asian Games gold in men's cricket.
India were among the teams that secured direct qualification for the tournament, alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and hosts Japan. Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman completed the 10-team field after progressing through the qualification pathway.
India Squad For Asian Games 2026
India Men's Squad For Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah