Can Narendra Modi Win Punjab? Why His Jalandhar Visit Matters Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Narendra Modi’s Jalandhar visit highlights BJP’s strategy to expand its political base in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
The BJP is focusing on the Ravidassia community and Doaba region as key areas for electoral growth.
The Satluj controversy has reshaped Punjab’s political debate as BJP seeks to shift focus back to development and governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jalandhar on 17 July is officially centred on railway redevelopment and infrastructure projects, but its political significance extends far beyond the inauguration stage. Coming months after the BJP declared it would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on its own, and amid a controversy that has reopened debates over Punjab's troubled past, the visit is also a test of whether the party can broaden its support in a state where it has long played a secondary role.
The visit reflects the BJP's attempt to shift the conversation away from the Satluj controversy and back to development while deepening its engagement with the Ravidassia community in Doaba. As reported by The Indian Express, both strands are central to the party's effort to build an independent electoral strategy for the 2027 Assembly election after breaking with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Why is Modi visiting Punjab now?
Modi's visit comes at a politically sensitive moment. Officially, he will inaugurate the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station and virtually dedicate several upgraded stations, including those in Mohali, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib.
However, as The Indian Express noted, Jalandhar's selection is politically significant. It lies at the heart of the Doaba region, which accounts for 23 of Punjab's 117 Assembly constituencies and has one of the state's largest concentrations of Scheduled Caste voters. It is also home to Dera Sachkhand Ballan, one of the most influential religious centres of the Ravidassia community.
This is Modi's second visit to Punjab this year after attending Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February. The launch of the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Express between Jalandhar and Varanasi reinforces that engagement, linking a politically significant region in Punjab with the birthplace of Guru Ravidas and Modi's own parliamentary constituency, while allowing the BJP to showcase development projects in a region it sees as central to its expansion plans.
How has the Satluj controversy changed Punjab's political narrative?
The political context of Modi's visit changed rapidly after the release and subsequent removal of Satluj, a film based on the life of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
According to The Indian Express, the film's removal from the OTT platform quickly became a political flashpoint, drawing reactions from across Punjab's political spectrum. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the SAD, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and several social organisations began organising screenings across the state. The AAP criticised the restrictions while stating that its government would not oppose private screenings, and Congress leaders also facilitated screenings in different parts of Punjab.
Although the film focuses largely on the period of militancy during the late 1980s and early 1990s under President's Rule and the Congress government led by Beant Singh, the BJP has found itself answering questions over its removal. The party has denied any role in the decision, yet the controversy has also exposed differences within its own ranks. While Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the film for presenting what he described as a one-sided account, senior BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura publicly disagreed with his approach, and Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon appealed for the controversy to end.
For the BJP, the controversy has proved politically uncomfortable. Ironically, although Satluj depicts events during the Congress government of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the BJP has found itself on the defensive over the film's removal. Modi's visit therefore offers the party an opportunity to steer the conversation back towards development and governance while trying to move the political discourse away from an issue that has united rivals across the political spectrum.
Why is the BJP focusing on the Ravidassia community?
The BJP's outreach is rooted in electoral arithmetic as much as symbolism.
The Doaba region has around one-third of Punjab's Scheduled Caste population. Of Doaba's nearly 19.5 lakh Dalits, roughly 61 per cent belong to the Ravidassia community. Eight of the region's 23 Assembly constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes, making the community a decisive electoral bloc.
The Centre has renamed Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas, honoured Dera head Sant Niranjan Das with the Padma Shri, and plans to introduce a train linking Jalandhar with Varanasi under Guru Ravidas's name. While Dera Sachkhand Ballan does not officially endorse political parties, its influence means that major political parties regularly seek to engage with the community. For the BJP, the objective is not simply symbolic outreach but expanding its appeal beyond its traditional urban Hindu support base into a constituency that has historically backed different political formations.
Can the BJP expand beyond its traditional support base?
That remains the central political question.
The BJP has made it clear that it intends to contest the 2027 Assembly election independently after the collapse of its alliance with the SAD in 2020. Without the Akali Dal, the BJP can no longer rely on an alliance partner to mobilise sections of the Sikh vote and must instead build a broader support base across caste and regional lines.
Its current strategy suggests an attempt to combine development projects with sustained engagement with influential religious and social institutions, particularly in Doaba, where incremental gains could significantly improve its electoral position. At the same time, the party has kept the door open for future alliances, indicating that while it is preparing to fight on its own strength, it is not ruling out political flexibility. Whether that strategy succeeds will depend on whether the BJP can persuade voters to back it directly rather than through an alliance partner, something it has not previously achieved in Punjab.
Why does 2027 matter more than 2026?
With the Punjab Assembly election scheduled for early 2027, the BJP has a limited window to strengthen its organisation and establish itself as an independent political force after ending its alliance with the SAD.
The party is using this period to expand its organisation, strengthen local leadership and build support in constituencies where it has historically lacked a strong presence. That helps explain the emphasis on repeated high-profile visits, constituency-level outreach and community engagement well before the election. Rather than seeking immediate political gains, the BJP appears to be using this period to establish an independent identity and test whether its post-SAD strategy can translate into votes in 2027.
What challenges still stand before the BJP?
The BJP's path remains difficult despite its renewed push.
The Satluj controversy has shown how quickly historical issues can reshape Punjab's political discourse while also exposing differences in the BJP's own messaging. Farmers' organisations have also begun protesting against the proposed Indo-US trade deal, with plans to intensify their campaign. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "This trade deal will harm farmers' interests and our movement will only grow."
The party must also overcome its limited organisational presence across large parts of rural Punjab while competing against the AAP, Congress and the SAD. Development projects and targeted engagement may help broaden the BJP's appeal, but Punjab's politics has long been shaped by regional identity, community equations and agrarian issues as much as infrastructure. Modi's Jalandhar visit offers the clearest indication yet of how the BJP intends to fight the 2027 Assembly election. Whether that strategy can reshape its fortunes in Punjab will only become clear when voters head to the polls.