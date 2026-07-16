Can Narendra Modi Win Punjab? Why His Jalandhar Visit Matters Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections

Its current strategy suggests an attempt to combine development projects with sustained engagement with influential religious and social institutions, particularly in Doaba, where incremental gains could significantly improve its electoral position. At the same time, the party has kept the door open for future alliances, indicating that while it is preparing to fight on its own strength, it is not ruling out political flexibility. Whether that strategy succeeds will depend on whether the BJP can persuade voters to back it directly rather than through an alliance partner, something it has not previously achieved in Punjab.