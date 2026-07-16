Neo-Nazi Who Claims to Be Transgender Sent to Women’s Prison in Germany Amid Mockery Concerns

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Outlook News Desk
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The 55-year-old far-right activist failed to report to prison last August to serve a 1.5-year sentence for slander and incitement to hatred.

Transgender
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Summary of this article

  • Marla-Svenja Liebich (born male as “Sven”) was extradited from the Czech Republic.

  • They were placed in a women’s prison in Chemnitz, Saxony, despite suspicions of exploiting gender laws.

  • Liebich legally changed gender while appealing the sentence, a move widely seen as mocking Germany’s self-determination act introduced under Olaf Scholz.

A self-proclaimed transgender neo-Nazi has been transferred to a women’s prison in Germany amid accusations of exploiting the country’s gender self-identification laws.

Marla-Svenja Liebich, born male and originally named “Sven” before legally registering as a woman, was extradited on Wednesday from the Czech Republic to a prison in Chemnitz, Saxony.

The German far-right provocateur, who has been photographed at rallies wearing a Nazi-style uniform, had gone on the run last August after failing to report to serve a one-and-a-half-year jail sentence for slander and incitement to hatred.

While appealing the 2023 conviction, the 55-year-old changed legal gender under a reform that eased the process. Liebich’s “transition” was widely seen as a deliberate mockery of the self-determination act, triggering intense debate over possible abuse of the law.

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The reforms, introduced by Olaf Scholz’s centrist coalition, simplified changing one’s name and gender on official documents. Appearing publicly in women’s clothing while sporting a moustache, Liebich claimed the change and request for a female prison were needed to avoid “discrimination” from male inmates.

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Sven Liebich was a prominent figure in Germany’s anti-vaccine movement during the Covid pandemic before adopting a woman’s name. Credit: Craig Stennett/Getty Images

In 2022, Liebich disrupted an LGBTQ pride parade in Halle, labelling participants “parasites on society”, according to activists.

A local prosecutor said Liebich was “co-operative” during extradition. Prison authorities are now deciding how to carry out the sentence.

German officials previously confirmed the placement in a women’s prison was based on registered gender, not biological sex.

Liebich has been a longstanding activist in eastern Germany’s right-wing extremist circles and is classified by Saxony’s intelligence services as a “Right-wing extremist” operating statewide and nationally. Photos show the activist at protests featuring black-clad marchers with red, white and black flags, wearing an armband reading “Sicherheits-Abteilung” (“security department”) — the same initials as the Nazi Brownshirts (SA).

Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz had defended the gender reforms, stating: “We show respect to trans, intersex and non-binary people, without taking anything away from others. This is how we continue to drive the modernisation of our country.

This includes recognising realities of life and making them possible by law.”

The case has since drawn sharp criticism, prompting the new government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz to commit to reviewing the law.

(inputs from The Telegraph)

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