Karnataka PRC Explained: What Is The Permanent Residence Certificate And Why Is BJP Opposing It During SIR?

Karnataka BJP has sought Governor’s intervention against the state’s Permanent Residence Certificate notification.
The PRC system was introduced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka.
BJP has raised concerns over federal powers, citizenship verification, misuse and national security.
The Karnataka BJP has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking the immediate withdrawal of the state government’s notification on issuing Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) and requesting constitutional intervention, arguing that the move could affect the state’s interests, the principles of India’s federal structure and national security.
The controversy began after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state government would issue PRCs to help eligible citizens complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in the state. Subsequently, the state Revenue Department issued guidelines for issuing PRCs, stating that they would serve as proof of permanent residence in Karnataka. Citizens can apply for the certificates through both online and offline modes.
What is a Permanent Residence Certificate?
The PRC system introduced by the Karnataka government provides for certificates that establish a person’s permanent residence in the state. The Revenue Department has been assigned the responsibility of issuing these certificates.
The BJP has objected to the notification issued by the Government of Karnataka on June 26, 2026, arguing that it creates a new category of “Permanent Resident” without constitutional or legal authority.
The party said matters relating to the identification of foreigners, citizenship, entry of foreigners into India and immigration fall exclusively under the Union government’s legislative and executive powers under the Union List of the Constitution.
It argued that the state government had neither the constitutional nor the legal authority to create a new category of “Permanent Resident”. Such an action, the BJP said, had the potential to undermine the basic principles of the federal structure.
Why has the PRC issue become a political flashpoint?
The BJP has raised concerns over the timing of the notification, as it was issued when the Election Commission is conducting the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka.
The opposition party alleged that there was a risk that the new system could be misused, enabling illegal immigrants, particularly those who had entered India unlawfully from neighbouring countries without proper documentation, to obtain PRCs with relative ease.
The BJP said such certificates could later allow them to falsely claim Indian citizenship, unlawfully secure voting rights and access government welfare benefits.
The party also questioned the decision to entrust the Revenue Department officials with the responsibility of issuing PRCs, saying it raised concerns about possible corruption and the creation of fraudulent documents.
It noted that allegations had already emerged in certain cases that birth certificates had been obtained through courts and Lok Adalats under questionable circumstances. According to the BJP, these allegations required a comprehensive investigation at the highest level.
The BJP delegation that met the Governor included Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLCs N Ravi Kumar and C T Ravi, among others.
"The notification issued by the Government of Karnataka on June 26, 2026, regarding the issuance of a Permanent Residence Certificate has the potential to seriously impact the interests of the state, the principles of federalism, and national security. We, therefore, respectfully request you, as the guardian of the Constitution, to immediately intervene in this matter and issue appropriate directions," the BJP said in its petition to the governor.
What does the BJP want the Governor to do?
The BJP has requested the Governor to seek a detailed report from the state government on whether it consulted the Union government before issuing the notification. It has also asked him to ascertain the procedures followed to verify Indian citizenship before granting PRCs.
The party has urged the Governor to direct the state government to immediately withdraw the notification in the interest of maintaining peace, public order and security in the state.
The delegation has also appealed to him to direct competent investigating authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the authenticity of birth certificates issued through courts and Lok Adalats after the commencement of the recent SIR process.
The BJP argued that under the rules governing the 2002 SIR, citizens born after 1987 are already required to establish their eligibility by submitting necessary documents and confirming that the names of their parents or ancestors appear in the 2002 electoral rolls.
It said this existing mechanism was secure, transparent and well established, and questioned the need for introducing a new PRC system that could create confusion and anxiety among citizens.
"In light of this, there appears to be no justifiable necessity for introducing a new PRC system that is likely to create confusion and anxiety among the citizens of the state," it said.
"We have complete faith in your constitutional responsibility to uphold the values of the Constitution and protect the rights of citizens. We therefore earnestly request that this matter be treated as one of utmost urgency and that appropriate action be taken at the earliest," the BJP leaders said.
The issue has also reached the Union government. Last week, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention against the Karnataka PRC, 2026, on constitutional and national security grounds.
(With inputs from PTI)