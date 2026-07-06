NDA Leaders Allege 'Mass Irregularities' in Karnataka SIR; Demand Probe, Re-Verification

According to the delegation, this will create an "unsustainable and unreliable" electoral roll. "No deviation is allowed from the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India." The NDA alliance partners urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry and direct the re-verification of all enumeration forms through mandatory door-to-door verification. "Strict legal action must be initiated against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these irregularities." The opposition parties have in the last couple of days accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants" via mass enrolment camps.