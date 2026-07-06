UAPA Invoked Against Kerala Man Held Over Offensive Comment on Pahalgam Attack Victim

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the arrest in a social media post, questioning how "a young Malayali gets brainwashed into celebrating the brutal, cold-blooded murder of a fellow Keralite in the Pahalgam terror attack." Describing the arrest as a "wake-up call", Chandrasekhar alleged that it was not an isolated incident but the result of "years of appeasement, radicalisation and Congress-CPI(M)'s political hypocrisy".