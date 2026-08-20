Former Australia Star Powers Portugal With Stunning 111 In T20 World Cup Qualifier

Portugal went on to beat Czechia by 91 runs via the DLS method, with rain cutting short the chase at 24/5 in 8.5 overs. The victory confirmed Portugal's place in the tournament final, where they will face Spain, with both teams having secured progression from the Sub-Regional Qualifier. The winner of the event will move on to the next stage of the European qualification pathway for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.