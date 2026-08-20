Former Australia Star Powers Portugal With Stunning 111 In T20 World Cup Qualifier

Moises Henriques smashed a brilliant 111 off 51 balls for Portugal against Czechia
Portugal and Spain secured qualification from the ongoing Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier
Henriques’ century helped Portugal seal a dominant win and book their place in the final
Moises Henriques has made an instant impact in Portugal colours. The former Australia all-rounder smashed a superb 111 off 51 balls against Czechia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier C in Finland, leading Portugal to a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs.
His innings included 12 fours and seven sixes, with Henriques scoring at a strike rate of over 217 after coming into the tournament as Portugal’s captain and one of its biggest names.
Portugal went on to beat Czechia by 91 runs via the DLS method, with rain cutting short the chase at 24/5 in 8.5 overs. The victory confirmed Portugal's place in the tournament final, where they will face Spain, with both teams having secured progression from the Sub-Regional Qualifier. The winner of the event will move on to the next stage of the European qualification pathway for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Henriques Makes Portugal Colours Count
Henriques had already shown his value earlier in the tournament. In Portugal's opening victory over Israel, he struck an unbeaten 66 off 39 balls as his new side won by 94 runs. Portugal then edged Germany by four wickets, although Henriques managed just one in that game. His century against Czechia, however, was his defining performance of the campaign so far.
The 39-year-old, who played 44 matches for Australia across all formats, switched allegiances after becoming eligible to represent Portugal through his birthplace. Born in Madeira, Henriques last played international cricket for Australia in 2021 and retired from first-class cricket in Australia earlier this year before beginning this new chapter with Portugal.
Portugal And Spain Set Up Final Showdown
The Sub-Regional Qualifier C features 10 teams and forms part of the qualification route towards the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Portugal topped Group B, which also included Czechia, Germany, Greece and Israel, while Spain emerged from the other side of the draw. The two teams will now meet in the final, with qualification already secured but the title still up for grabs.
For Henriques, it has been quite the start to his Portugal career. A half-century in his first appearance was followed by a century in a crucial qualifier, and his new team is now one win away from lifting the trophy. Not a bad way to begin a second international career.