‘Part Of India’: US Envoy’s Kashmir Remark Sparks Pakistan Protest

US Ambassador and special envoy Sergio Gor became the first American envoy to visit Jammu and Kashmir in six years.
Gor triggered a diplomatic row by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "an important part of India" during his Srinagar visit.
Pakistan's foreign ministry strongly rejected the remarks and summoned US charge d'affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who also serves as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, travelled to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. He is the first American envoy to visit the region in six years.
"This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time," Gor said. The visit immediately triggered a diplomatic backlash from neighbouring Pakistan.
Authorities in Islamabad summoned the senior American diplomat, US charge d'affaires Natalie Baker, to formally protest the remarks.
Kashmir Travel Advisory Review
Gor held talks with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss regional development and bilateral ties. During a joint media address, the envoy indicated the US could reassess travel warnings for the region.
Both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments "have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer", he said. "I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something we are going to look at."
"We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because as I said earlier this is a beautiful area," Gor said. A downgraded threat level would benefit local businesses, as tourism accounts for 7% of the state GDP.
Local political leaders had urged the American administration to lift travel restrictions. Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti took to social media, requesting Gor to "review and withdraw the highest level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir", adding that the advisory acts as "a wall between Kashmir and the world".
"We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told the media following the meeting. "There are obviously certain legacy issues that, over time, we will be working to resolve but we look forward to taking this conversation further."
Pakistan Rejects India Characterisation
Pakistan's foreign ministry reacted strongly to the visit, serving a "strong demarche" to Baker in Islamabad. The neighbouring country dismissed Gor's comments regarding the disputed territory as factually inaccurate.
"Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘part of India’," the foreign ministry stated. The official communication argued that the envoy's remarks contradicted the UN Charter and America's established diplomatic position.
The Pakistani statement also highlighted former President Donald Trump's past offer to mediate between the two nations following the "Marka-e-Haq" incident.
American diplomats rarely comment publicly on Kashmir. The US traditionally views the dispute as a bilateral matter, while New Delhi consistently rejects any third-party mediation.