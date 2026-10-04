A medical jet carrying six people vanished near Nantucket.
The US Coast Guard discovered a debris field off the Massachusetts coast.
Experts suspect severe weather paired with instrument failure.
An air ambulance bound for Boston carrying six people has disappeared on Saturday off the coast of Nantucket. The searchers have found ‘debris fields’ off the coast of Nantucket.
The Latitude Air Ambulance company, which owned the missing plane, informed the Canadian Press that the plane was carrying six people. Four of them were Canadians, two medical personnel and two pilots. The other two were natives of Bermuda, a patient and their family member.
A Gulfstream G100 lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration while flying from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda to Boston Logan International Airport. The Coast Guard and FlightAware reported the aircraft was due to land at 1:25 a.m.
The US Coast Guard has said that the searchers found a "debris field," according to the AP. As the flight neared the coast, the pilot reported electrical problems and declared an emergency, according to air traffic control audio posted by LiveATC.net.
In the audio, a controller can be heard asking the pilot, “Roger, you said you’re coming in blind. Is that what you said?” AP reported that the Air traffic controller later confirmed the pilot was declaring an emergency just before losing contact with the plane.
What Might Have Happened?
Mary Schiavo, a former Inspector General of the US Transportation Department told AP that there were chances that the plane may have lost its navigational instruments when a storm moved across its path on the radar.
“Something bad happened with this big drop, and they flew into this big storm. It’s a terrible place to have a loss of your instruments and be flying blind,” said Schiavo, who is an aviation attorney. “It’s very easy to get disoriented and not know if you’re turning, climbing, descending, etc. Spatial orientation hits pretty quickly.” Schiavo added.
Premier David Burt of Bermuda, in a statement posted to X, said, “My thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time. We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts.”
Canada’s Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon said that he is working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. He also thanked first responders. “My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote on X.