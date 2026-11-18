Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Tokyo and tours the Mogami-class frigate JS Natori at Yokosuka with Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi ahead of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, walks alongside Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan. Singh is visiting Japan to attend the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2+2) and hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi. | Photo: @IndianEmbTokyo/X via PTI