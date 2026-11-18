Britain and Australia have imposed sanctions over Israeli settlement expansion.
The measures target companies, individuals and settler organisations.
Their impact on Israel’s policies remains uncertain.
Governments across the globe have condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank for years. They warn that it threatens the possibility of a Palestinian state. Now, Britain and Australia are attempting to turn those warnings into economic consequences.
Britain announced sanctions on eight Israeli construction and property-development companies on November 17, while Australia followed on November 18 with measures against three individuals and four organisations.
The decision from Australia and Britain comes in the wake of growing concerns over the growing settler violence in the West Bank after the government's decision to move with the E1 settlement plan. Can these sanctions force Israel to make a course correction, or will it keep ignoring the international pressure?
Which Countries Have Put Sanctions On Israel Over Settlements?
Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway jointly sanctioned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in June 2025. The step was taken due to their alleged role in encouraging violence against Palestinians. The sanctions included freezing their assets and travel restrictions.
The European Union, in May this year, imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlement organisations and three individuals over serious human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Britain, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand and Norway announced coordinated measures against persons and organisations accused of financing, enabling or carrying out settler violence this year.
A separate initiative was announced in September 2026. It involved Britain, France, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Canada. These countries moved towards restrictions on products originating in Israeli settlements and condemned the E1 settlement plan.
Australia also announced additional sanctions against three Israeli citizens and four companies on November 18, 2026. Under the sanctions, Australian citizens and businesses are barred from conducting trade with the listed individuals and organisations or providing them with support.
These measures by different countries, however, do not mean a blanket economic embargo on Israel. Several countries have maintained stronger ties with Israel.
What Is E1 Settlement Program?
The E1 settlement plan, short for "East 1", is an Israeli project to build on around 12 square kilometres (3,000 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank, between Jerusalem and the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.
This plan was first proposed in the 1990s; the project was repeatedly put on hold after international pressure. It includes plans for thousands of homes, commercial areas, roads and other infrastructure to connect Ma'ale Adumim with Jerusalem.
Israeli authorities started moving ahead with a plan for around 3,400 housing units in August 2025 after it was delayed due to international pressure for years. They also invited bids for the construction of about 1,200 homes in August 2026.
The location of this project makes it controversial. Several foreign governments and Palestinians have said that construction in E1 would separate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank. They also say that this will break connections between its northern and southern areas.
This could make it harder to establish a geographically connected Palestinian state, which is a central element of the internationally supported two-state solution.
Do These Sanctions Had Affect On Israel's Settlement Policy In Past?
The impact of sanctions on Israel, however, has little impact because previous measures by various governments have struggled to change the broader settlement policy.
In 2024, the Biden administration introduced sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers that included asset freezing and travel restrictions. However, President Donald Trump revoked the sanctions on his first day back in office in January 2025.
A study by the Century Foundation and International Crisis Group found that the measures disrupted some settlers' banking access and put Israeli officials under pressure. However, they failed to reduce settler violence during the 11 months they remained in force in a significant way.
The report also found that the sanctions did not produce a substantial change in banking practices or have a wider chilling effect on the Israeli and West Bank economies.
Restrictions on construction companies, financial services, insurance, and imports could have a greater impact if applied in a broader way. However, its effectiveness would depend on enforcement and the willingness of major trading partners of those companies to adopt similar measures.
What Is India's Position On Israeli Settlements?
India has opposed the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. It has supported the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
New Delhi has historically backed a negotiated two-state solution under which Palestine would exist as a sovereign state within recognised and mutually agreed borders, alongside Israel.
India's position was reiterated during voting at the UN Human Rights Council in September 2026, where it said continued settlement activity was illegal under international law and undermined the possibility of peace.
India also voted in favour of a March 2026 Human Rights Council resolution on Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.
On November 11, 2026, India voted in favor of a Uruguay-sponsored draft resolution for ‘Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources’ in the UNGA Second Committee.
However, India has not joined the sanctions imposed by Britain and several Western countries. It has relied on diplomatic engagement and support for Palestinian statehood.
This position of India also shows its growing strategic and economic relationship with Israel, particularly in defence, technology and trade.
What Impact Will New Sanctions Make?
Sanctions imposed by these countries can increase the cost of expansion in the West Bank. These sanctions can also restrict companies' access to international markets and discourage them from participating in these projects that are in occupied territories of the West Bank. The sanctions show a shift from condemnation to economic implications.
However, the ability of these sanctions to influence Israel’s policy will depend on how widely they are imposed. Only if few countries impose these restrictions, the projects may find alternative investors and partners.
The position of the United States will also be crucial. US is Israel's most important political and military partner. It has considerable influence, but it has resisted several Western initiatives targeting Israeli officials and settlements.