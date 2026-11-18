Australia sanctions three Israelis and four organisations.
Measures target settlement expansion and settler violence.
Move follows UK sanctions on eight construction firms.
Australia has announced on Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organisations for the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank.
Australia's decision comes a day after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the occupied West Bank
In a statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, "The sanctioned individuals and organisations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers."
Daniella Weiss, who heads the settler organisation Nachala and has called for Palestinians to be expelled from Gaza, is among those targeted by the sanctions. Eliav Libi, another person named in the measures, has used his construction company to speed up settlement expansion in the West Bank.
Under the sanctions, Australian citizens and businesses are barred from conducting trade with the listed individuals and organisations or providing them with support.
Increased Settler Violence in Israel
Israeli settlers killed a 72-year-old Palestinian woman this week in an area of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses and Palestinian officials said the incident took place in a neighbourhood where settlers had recently seized several Palestinian homes.
The United Nations and most countries consider Israeli settlements illegal under international law, a position rejected by Israel.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she had discussed the latest sanctions with her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar. Speaking to ABC Radio on Wednesday, she said, "I outlined our position ... I said we do not agree with, we oppose the settlement activities. We have had a long-standing position on this,".
Relations between Australia and Israel have worsened since Australia's centre-left government announced last year that it would recognise a Palestinian state under certain conditions. Tensions also rose after a mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach in December, which killed at least 15 people.