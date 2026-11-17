Patna police arrested a woman and her lover, Karan Kumar, within two days of the fatal shooting of her husband, 32-year-old Mohammad Irfan Imam, who was shot in the head outside his rented home in Daulatpur Simri village on the night of November 10, 2026.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarendra Kumar Jha stated that the duo had been in a relationship for nearly two years and conspired to hire contract killers after Irfan discovered their affair, with investigators growing suspicious when the wife fabricated a story about a year-old firing incident near Maudahi village.