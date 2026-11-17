Four people were killed and six others injured when a Bolero SUV carrying 10 passengers lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district and plunged into a deep gorge late on Monday night, November 16, 2026.
The victims—returning to Ransi village in the Ukhimath area after attending a wedding procession—included deceased residents Kunwar Singh (60), Madan Singh (40), Surat Singh (42), and Bihari Singh (70), while the six injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Agastyamuni, with critically hurt passengers referred to a higher medical centre in Srinagar.
Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and local police trekked roughly four kilometres through steep, rugged terrain in a six-hour overnight operation to recover all 10 occupants, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and directed officials to ensure proper medical care.
Four people were killed and six injured after a Bolero plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on Tuesday.
The vehicle, travelling from Pokhari towards Ransi on the Banswara-Mohankhal motor road, went out of control near a Hanuman temple on the Kandara motor road and fell into a gorge, they said.
According to an action taken report issued by the district administration, information about the accident was received at around 9.15 pm on Monday.
Following this, the District Emergency Operation Centre, Rudraprayag, dispatched rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) team from Ukhimath and an ambulance, to the spot.
The teams launched an intensive search and rescue operation, recovering all 10 occupants of the vehicle, including four deceased and six injured, the report said.
SDRF officials said the rescue operation continued throughout the night.
The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Agastyamuni for treatment. Of them, four were subsequently referred to a higher medical centre.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for necessary legal formalities.
The deceased have been identified as Kunwar Singh (60) and Madan Singh (40), both residents of Ransi village in Ukhimath; Surat Singh (42), a resident of Deda village; and Bihari Singh (70), also a resident of Ransi village in Ukhimath.
The two injured referred to a higher medical centre in Srinagar were identified as Ummed Singh Rana (52) and Rajendra Singh (56), both residents of Ransi village in Ukhimath.
The other injured are Lavish Rana (25), a resident of Ransi village; Kumari Vanshika (8), a resident of Kantha village; Urmila Devi (33), a resident of Chilaund village; and Pooja (34), a resident of Kantha village in Rudraprayag district.