Four people were killed and six others injured when a Bolero SUV carrying 10 passengers lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district and plunged into a deep gorge late on Monday night, November 16, 2026.

The victims—returning to Ransi village in the Ukhimath area after attending a wedding procession—included deceased residents Kunwar Singh (60), Madan Singh (40), Surat Singh (42), and Bihari Singh (70), while the six injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Agastyamuni, with critically hurt passengers referred to a higher medical centre in Srinagar.