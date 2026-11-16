However, reports from relay operators suggest that the attacks have continued and that their effects have changed. In a discussion on the Tor Project's relay mailing list on 14 November, an operator reported that an attack shifted to a different pattern shortly after new protections were installed. The operator described relays becoming unresponsive, with traffic dropping sharply and other services running on affected machines also slowing down. Another operator reported all four processor cores on a relay reaching full utilisation during an attack. These are individual operator observations, not a formal assessment of the entire network.