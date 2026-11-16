The Tor Project released version 0.4.9.17 on 13 November, introducing stronger DDoS protections after malicious traffic overwhelmed relay operators.
The update addresses an IPv6-related vulnerability in rate-limiting protections, while relay operators have reported unresponsive servers and CPU utilisation reaching 100%.
The attacker behind the campaign remains unidentified, with the Tor Project evaluating additional defences as the network continues to face disruption.
The Tor network, which enables users to browse the internet with greater anonymity by routing connections through volunteer-operated servers, is facing an ongoing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that has overwhelmed relays and disrupted network performance. The Tor Project released an emergency security update on 13 November, introducing additional protections against malicious traffic after acknowledging that the attack had affected most relay operators. The organisation said relays across the network were being overwhelmed by a massive flood of client circuits and warned that further security releases could follow.
The update, Tor version 0.4.9.17, includes a fix to the network's denial-of-service protections involving IPv6 addresses. The change tracks IPv6 clients by their /64 network prefix rather than treating every individual address as a separate client. This is intended to prevent attackers from exploiting large pools of IPv6 addresses to bypass existing rate-limiting measures. The Tor Project urged relay operators to install the update as soon as possible.
Tor relies on a distributed network of volunteer-run relays that pass encrypted traffic between users and their destinations. By routing connections through multiple relays, the system is designed to make it harder to identify users' locations and trace their online activity. A DDoS attack attempts to overwhelm these servers with excessive traffic or requests, making them slow or unavailable to legitimate users.
Tor Project Releases Emergency Security Update
The latest release follows an earlier set of anti-DDoS measures introduced on 28 October through version 0.4.9.15. Those protections were designed to mitigate what developers called a BEGIN_DIR attack, involving excessive requests for directory information over Tor circuits. The measures included rate limits on directory requests, restrictions on repeated requests over the same circuit and changes to how onion-service directory relays are managed.
However, reports from relay operators suggest that the attacks have continued and that their effects have changed. In a discussion on the Tor Project's relay mailing list on 14 November, an operator reported that an attack shifted to a different pattern shortly after new protections were installed. The operator described relays becoming unresponsive, with traffic dropping sharply and other services running on affected machines also slowing down. Another operator reported all four processor cores on a relay reaching full utilisation during an attack. These are individual operator observations, not a formal assessment of the entire network.
The Tor Project has acknowledged that additional defences are being evaluated and said further releases may be necessary. It has not publicly identified who is responsible for the attack or established a motive.
Why The Attack Matters For Online Privacy
The attack has raised concerns among relay operators because Tor's privacy protections depend on a functioning and sufficiently distributed network. If relays become overloaded or are forced offline, users may experience slower connections, while onion services could face disruptions. The network's directory and relay infrastructure also plays an important role in helping users establish connections securely.
The Tor Project has not announced that the network has been taken offline, but it has acknowledged widespread pressure on its volunteer infrastructure. Its latest update asks relay operators to upgrade while developers continue working on further defences. With the attacker still unidentified and operators reporting changes in attack patterns, the incident remains an ongoing challenge for the privacy network.