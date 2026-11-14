Is Britain Preparing For A Major Crisis? Inside The 'Be Ready' Campaign

Britain launches 'Be Ready' emergency preparedness campaign.
Households urged to stock supplies for 72 hours.
Growing concerns include cyberattacks and extreme weather.
Keeping bottled water, canned food, medicines and a radio that runs on batteries at home may sound like ordinary advice. But Britain is now making this part of a nationwide emergency preparedness campaign. It is asking its citizens to be ready for at least three days without essential services.
The initiative has been named 'Be Ready'. It is part of the government’s effort to make emergency preparedness a household priority. It comes amid concerns over extreme weather, cyberattacks and disruptions to critical infrastructure. But what does the campaign involve, why has Britain launched it now, and what are people being asked to do?
What Is Britain's 'Be Ready' Campaign?
The British government’s Be Ready campaign is asking households in England and Wales to prepare for emergencies by keeping enough essential supplies to survive without outside help for at least 72 hours. The campaign began its first phase on October 22.
The government says better household preparation would allow emergency services to concentrate on people who need immediate help during a crisis.
The advice is for situations in which major services, including electricity, water, mobile networks and the internet, become unavailable during a national emergency.
The campaign covers the UK, although people in Scotland and Northern Ireland are directed to separate websites for advice tailored to their regions.
More than 500 organisations, including charities, businesses, religious groups and community organisations, have joined the campaign to encourage people to prepare.
The government had already published household emergency preparedness advice in May 2024. The latest campaign, however, is focused on getting people to follow that guidance and put the necessary supplies in place.
Why Is Britain Asking People To Prepare For Emergencies?
The campaign comes after a series of events that have highlighted how quickly everyday services can be disrupted.
Severe storms last winter and wildfires during the summer showed how extreme weather can affect homes, transport and essential infrastructure. Flooding and prolonged power cuts can also leave people without access to basic services for extended periods.
There are also concerns about cyberattacks and hostile activity targeting critical infrastructure. An attack on important systems could affect electricity supplies, communications, water services and other facilities people depend on.
The government says the idea is to make households less vulnerable when such disruptions happen. If people have basic supplies at home, they may not need immediate assistance from emergency services, allowing first responders to focus on those who need urgent help.
There is also evidence that many Britons do not feel prepared for such situations. According to research cited by the government, only 13% of people said they felt prepared for an emergency that could cut them off from essential services. Meanwhile, 84% said they wanted the government to provide more information on how to prepare.
Britain is also following a model already used in several European countries, including France, Ireland and the Netherlands, where households are encouraged to prepare for at least three days of disruption.
What Should British Households Keep In Their Emergency Kits?
The government has published a checklist of basic items that households should keep ready in case essential services are disrupted.
The campaign website provides a list of basic supplies people should keep at home. The list includes bottled water and food that can last a long time without refrigeration, such as canned goods, dried fruits, and nuts. Three litres of drinking water per person per day has also been advised.
People are also advised to keep torches, extra batteries, fully charged power banks and radios that run on batteries or can be wound by hand. Other items that are recommended include cash in case electronic payments stop working, first aid kits, essential medicines, warm clothes and blankets.
People are also advised to keep blankets, warm clothes, hand sanitiser and wet wipes at home.
Another recommendation is to sign up for the Priority Services Register, which allows gas, water and electricity companies to identify customers who may need additional assistance during an emergency. Signing up is free for eligible households.
How Have Britons Reacted To The 'Be Ready' Campaign?
The Be Ready campaign has led to an increase in demand for emergency supplies. Shoppers are stocking up on items they might need during a crisis.
Supermarket chain Iceland recorded a 40% rise in sales of canned food in the first weekend after the campaign started. Food manufacturer Princes also reported strong demand for tinned tuna, meat and vegetables.
According to Al Jazeera, research firm Worldpanel found that daily purchases of tinned meat increased by the equivalent of 400,000 additional shoppers immediately after the campaign was launched.
The response has also prompted food industry groups to promote the use of canned products. Canned Food UK, which is part of the Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association, has launched a campaign with TV chef and author Theo Michaels. He demonstrates how canned ingredients can be used to prepare different meals.
The increase in demand has spread to electronic goods as well. Maplin reported that torch sales rose by 284% within days, while radio sales increased by 92% and power bank sales by 106%.
Hardware retailer Robert Dyas also recorded a 160% increase in radio sales. Several outlets ran out of stock of at least seven wind-up radio models.
Is Britain Preparing For A War Or A Major National Emergency?
One of the biggest questions around the campaign is whether it signals growing government concern about the possibility of a wider national security crisis.
Britain has faced warnings about cyberattacks and threats to critical infrastructure. The government has also been discussing the need to strengthen the country's overall resilience.
However, ministers have stressed that 'Be Ready' is not a warning that war or another major disaster is on the edge. The movement has been launched to cover a range of situations, from severe weather and flooding to cyberattacks.
Britain is not the only country that is asking its citizens to prepare for such situations. Sweden and Finland have issued similar guidance, asking households to keep emergency supplies and know what to do during a crisis.