Harshal Patel Set To Join Gujarat Titans From Sunrisers Hyderabad In INR 4 Crore All-Cash Trade: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad have agreed to send Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal worth INR 4 crore
The trade comes ahead of IPL 2027 and will reduce Gujarat Titans’ auction purse by INR 4 crore
Harshal Patel, who turns 36 later this month, is from Ahmedabad and would return to his home-state side
Sunrisers Hyderabad have reportedly agreed to send Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans before IPL 2027 in an all-cash deal worth INR 4 crore ($US 424,000 approx.). That is half of what SRH paid at the 2025 mega auction, and GT’s auction purse will fall by INR 4 crore.
Patel has been among the IPL’s more reliable wicket-takers in recent seasons, although 2026 was a quieter year for him. According to Cricinfo, Sunrisers are looking to free their purse by trading Harshal to GT.
Harshal's IPL Journey
Patel would be joining his fifth IPL team.
If the trade goes through, GT will become the fifth franchise he has represented since his 2012 debut. He has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH spent INR 8 crore ($0.89 million approx. then) on him at the 2025 mega auction. He took 16 wickets in 13 matches that season, finishing with an economy rate of 9.80. In IPL 2026, SRH gave more responsibility to the uncapped pair of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, so Patel featured only five times, went wicketless and went at 10.82 an over.
His two best IPL seasons came in 2021 and 2024. He claimed 32 wickets for RCB in 2021 and 24 for PBKS in 2024, and finished as the top wicket-taker in both years.
Why Gujarat Wanted Him
The move would bring him home.
Patel turns 36 later this month, and he is from Ahmedabad. He moved to Gujarat a few years ago to play domestic cricket, which means the trade would let him represent his home-state side.
He would join a GT fast-bowling group that already includes Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder.
Gujarat have also pursued him before. At the 2024 auction, they bid to INR 10.5 crore before Punjab Kings secured him for INR 11.75 crore. At the 2025 auction, GT again entered the race, then stopped at INR 6.5 crore.
Busy Trade Window
The pre-auction market is moving quickly.
With the retention deadline set for November 17, this has been the busiest trading window so far, and SRH have been involved in the most deals.
SRH first brought in left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals. They also added Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis in a four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings.