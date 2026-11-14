Harshal Patel Set To Join Gujarat Titans From Sunrisers Hyderabad In INR 4 Crore All-Cash Trade: Report

SRH spent INR 8 crore ($0.89 million approx. then) on him at the 2025 mega auction. He took 16 wickets in 13 matches that season, finishing with an economy rate of 9.80. In IPL 2026, SRH gave more responsibility to the uncapped pair of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, so Patel featured only five times, went wicketless and went at 10.82 an over.