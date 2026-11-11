Hardik Pandya's IPL Trade: From Four Mumbai Indians Titles To Gujarat Titans Glory And PBKS Move

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Deepak Joshi
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Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Explore his IPL records, runs, wickets, captaincy achievements, previous trades and impact during his Mumbai Indians career

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Hardik Pandyas IPL Trade: From Four Mumbai Indians Titles To Gujarat Titans Glory And PBKS Move
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster Rs 18 crore trade ahead of IPL 2027

  • Pandya has scored 2,955 runs and claimed 82 wickets in 162 IPL matches

  • The all-rounder won four IPL titles with MI and captained Gujarat Titans to the 2022 championship

Hardik Pandya's departure from Mumbai Indians marks the end of another significant chapter in his IPL career. The all-rounder, who returned to the franchise ahead of the 2024 season and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, will now represent Punjab Kings after a blockbuster exchange involving Arshdeep Singh ahead of IPL 2027.

Pandya's journey with Mumbai has been filled with championship victories, individual milestones, leadership challenges and controversial moments. From winning four IPL titles with MI to leading Gujarat Titans to glory, his departure carries considerable significance for the five-time champions.

Hardik Pandya's IPL 2027 Trade: What Happened?

The Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have officially completed a major player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Hardik will move to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

The trade was confirmed on November 11, 2026, bringing an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai. His existing retention fee was Rs 16.35 crore, meaning the move to Punjab comes with an increase of Rs 1.65 crore.

The exchange is significant for both franchises. Punjab acquire an experienced Indian all-rounder who has won IPL titles as both a player and captain, while Mumbai strengthen their bowling attack with an established left-arm fast bowler.

Related Content
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Arshdeep Singh (left) and Seniour journalist Vimal Kumar (right) with Arshdeep Singh's father (extreme right) - AP and X
Composite image of Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya - AP
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Confirmed As MI Captain? Mitchell Santner Drops Massive Hint

Hardik Pandya's IPL Career: Runs, Wickets and Records

Pandya has established himself as one of the most valuable Indian all-rounders in IPL history. Across 162 appearances, he has accumulated 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets.

His batting numbers underline his ability to change games in the middle and lower order. He has scored 10 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 91, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.

His bowling has also been an important component of his game. Pandya provides teams with a seam-bowling option and has regularly been trusted to deliver crucial overs, particularly during the middle stages.

IPL career recordStatistics
Matches162
Runs2,955
Highest score91
Batting strike rate146.28
Half-centuries10
Wickets82
FranchisesMI, GT, PBKS

Hardik Pandya's First Stint With Mumbai Indians: Four IPL Titles

Pandya's association with Mumbai Indians began in 2015 when the franchise identified him as a promising all-rounder. He gradually developed into a key member of the playing XI, contributing with explosive batting and useful medium-pace bowling.

His first major breakthrough came during Mumbai's 2015 championship-winning campaign. He continued to play an important role in the subsequent title-winning seasons of 2017, 2019 and 2020.

During this period, Pandya became one of Mumbai's most dependable finishers. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the final overs and provide breakthroughs with the ball made him an important part of the franchise's combination.

He spent seven seasons with MI between 2015 and 2021, winning four championships before moving to Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season.

Hardik Pandya's First IPL Trade: Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans

After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya's journey took a new direction ahead of IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans, entering the competition as a new franchise, secured his services for Rs 15 crore and appointed him their inaugural captain.

It turned out to be a remarkable decision.

Pandya led Gujarat to the IPL championship in its debut season, defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final. He contributed 487 runs and eight wickets during the 2022 campaign, establishing himself as a successful leader.

Gujarat continued their impressive run in 2023, reaching a second consecutive final. Although they eventually lost to Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball finish, Pandya had already established his credentials as an IPL captain.

Across his two seasons with Gujarat, the franchise won 22 of the 31 matches he captained, losing nine.

Hardik Pandya's Return to Mumbai Indians: Rs 15 Crore Trade and Captaincy Controversy

Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians brought Pandya back from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash trade worth Rs 15 crore. The franchise also appointed him captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had previously guided Mumbai to five IPL championships.

The leadership change generated considerable debate among supporters. Pandya faced boos from sections of the crowd, including at the Wankhede Stadium, particularly during the early stages of the 2024 season.

However, the bigger challenge came on the field. Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table in 2024, winning just four of their 14 matches.

The following season offered some improvement. MI reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 but failed to reach the final after losing to Punjab Kings.

Their 2026 campaign proved disappointing again, with the franchise finishing ninth. These results meant Pandya could not replicate his success with Gujarat during his second stint as Mumbai captain.

Also Check: Who Will Lead Punjab Kings If Hardik Pandya's Trade Goes Through?

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Record in IPL

Pandya's captaincy journey has featured contrasting outcomes with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

His biggest success came during his two seasons with Gujarat, where he won the championship in 2022 and finished as runner-up in 2023. His Mumbai tenure, however, produced a more challenging record.

FranchiseMatchesWinsLosses
Gujarat Titans31229
Mumbai Indians391524
Overall703733

His overall IPL captaincy win percentage stands at approximately 52.86%. However, the difference between his Gujarat and Mumbai records highlights the contrasting experiences of his leadership career.

What Hardik Pandya's Departure Means for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

For Mumbai Indians, losing Pandya means moving on from a player who contributed to four championship campaigns during his first stint and later served as captain for three seasons.

His all-round abilities offered the franchise flexibility in team selection, particularly when balancing the batting order and bowling combination.

However, Arshdeep's arrival addresses an important requirement. His left-arm pace provides a different bowling angle, while his experience in the powerplay and death overs could complement Jasprit Bumrah.

Pandya brings an established leadership profile and considerable experience in high-pressure IPL matches for PBKS. Having previously captained Gujarat to a championship, he could become an important figure in their pursuit of a maiden IPL title.The move also gives Pandya an opportunity to begin another chapter with a franchise that will be hoping to make the most of his batting, bowling and leadership qualities.

His Mumbai journey has now come full circle. From being discovered by the franchise in 2015 to leaving as its captain in 2026, Pandya has experienced almost everything the IPL has to offer. His next challenge will be to translate that experience into success with Punjab Kings.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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