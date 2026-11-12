In Photos: Cordon And Search Operation In Kulgam After Attack On CRPF Jawans

Security forces continued a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on November 12 after two armed assailants opened fire at a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, injuring three personnel. Joint forces deployed armoured vehicles, erected barricades and intensified vehicle checks while searching for the attackers

Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. | Photo: PTI