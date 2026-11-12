In Photos: Cordon And Search Operation In Kulgam After Attack On CRPF Jawans

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Security forces continued a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on November 12 after two armed assailants opened fire at a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, injuring three personnel. Joint forces deployed armoured vehicles, erected barricades and intensified vehicle checks while searching for the attackers

image Prefer on Google
Cordon and search op after attack on CRPF
Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. | Photo: PTI
1/8
Kulgam manhunt
Security personnel keep vigil after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
2/8
Kulgam anti-terror operation
A security official conducts a search operation after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
3/8
Parigam Kulgam search operation
A security official stands guard during an inspection after two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu
4/8
Kulgam terror attack latest news
A security official during an inspection after two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu
5/8
Three CRPF jawans injured in Kulgam
Security personnel keep vigil after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
6/8
Nowpora Akhran Kulgam search operation
Security personnel conduct a search operation after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
7/8
Motorcycle-borne terrorists Kulgam attack
Security personnel keep vigil after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
8/8
CRPF 46 Battalion Kulgam attack
A security official stands guard during an inspection after two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured. | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories