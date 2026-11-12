UP Assembly Polls 2027: Can Azad–Owaisi Forge A New Dalit-Muslim Political Axis?

The BSP's Decline And The Opening In Dalit Politics

The BSP's decline provides the immediate political context for the new alliance. Under Mayawati, the party built a durable Dalit support base, particularly among Jatavs, while expanding its coalition to include sections of Muslims and upper castes. Its 2007 victory, when it secured 206 of the 403 Assembly seats and 30.43% of the vote, demonstrated the potential of this social engineering.