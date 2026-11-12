Nvidia Board Weighs Huang's Future

One of the reported relationships involved Alice Huang, a businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating over suspected efforts to facilitate shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, according to Reuters. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. The New York Times also reported that US intelligence agencies believed Alice Huang was gathering information for Beijing. The reports have raised questions about whether Jensen Huang may have been unknowingly targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.