Huang Returns To Routine Work As Allegations Mount

Huang's return to the office follows a turbulent few days for Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. In an email to employees, the 63-year-old CEO acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the woman involved or provide details of the relationship. Reuters reported that Huang apologised to senior executives at a closed-door meeting on Monday before turning to the company's business agenda.