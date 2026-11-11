Jensen Huang has resumed meetings with senior executives at Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters after apologising to employees and colleagues.
Media reports have linked his alleged relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang to claims that advanced Nvidia chips worth $7.5 billion reached China, though the allegations remain unverified.
Nvidia's board has appointed an independent committee and outside legal counsel to investigate the claims, while the controversy has weighed on the company's market value.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resumed meetings with senior executives at the company's headquarters, returning to routine business even as the chipmaker's board investigates reports that he may have been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation. Huang held closed-door meetings at Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters on Tuesday, November 10, after apologising to senior executives a day earlier, according to a CNBC report cited by Reuters.
The development comes amid growing scrutiny of his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Beijing.
Huang Returns To Routine Work As Allegations Mount
Huang's return to the office follows a turbulent few days for Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. In an email to employees, the 63-year-old CEO acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the woman involved or provide details of the relationship. Reuters reported that Huang apologised to senior executives at a closed-door meeting on Monday before turning to the company's business agenda.
The controversy intensified after reports alleged that Huang's relationship with Alice Huang had helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to China. The reports said around 240,000 advanced chips, including H100, H200 and A100 processors, may have been moved into China through networks linked to the businesswoman and her associates. These allegations have not been independently established. The FBI is separately examining whether Huang was himself targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation
Nvidia's board announced on November 8 that it would conduct an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The company said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, adding that Huang supported the review and had committed to cooperating with it.
The board has retained Joon Kim, a partner at law firm Wachtell Lipton and a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead the investigation, Reuters reported. The inquiry is expected to examine the available information surrounding the allegations and any potential implications for the company. Meanwhile, the controversy has unsettled investors: Reuters reported that Nvidia lost around $430 billion in market value over two trading sessions, while its shares fell 9.5 per cent after the reports emerged.
Huang, who has led Nvidia for more than three decades, remains central to the company's leadership and public profile. His return to executive meetings signals a resumption of regular operations, but the board's investigation and the wider questions surrounding the allegations remain unresolved.