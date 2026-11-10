Friends, Family, And Foes: Sonia Gandhi Lays Her Cards On The Table In ‘Belonging’

Sonia is considerably more comfortable acknowledging vulnerability in her private life than responsibility for political misjudgements. Her explanation of the Emergency, her assessment of Congress colleagues and her defence of the UPA arrangement reveal a recurring tendency to distinguish good intentions from unfortunate consequences. For the Congress today, this distinction is increasingly difficult to sustain. The party must defend its record while confronting the reasons for its electoral decline. Rahul and Priyanka inherit not only the moral authority Sonia associates with the family’s sacrifices, but also the accumulated contradictions of its political history.