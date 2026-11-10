Anti-Cancer Drug Prices Cut By Up To 96.45%; Government Projects ₹3,540 Crore Savings

Revised MRPs for more than 1,000 anti-cancer medicine formulations took effect on November 9.
The government estimates patients will save ₹3,540.38 crore a year; the largest reported price reduction is 96.45%.
The NPPA capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs. As of November 7, 76 companies had reported lower MRPs for 1,031 formulations.
Patients buying a range of anti-cancer medicines will pay less from Monday, after new retail price ceilings came into force for more than 1,000 formulations. The government estimates the changes will reduce patients’ annual spending by ₹3,540.38 crore. The largest reported cut to an individual formulation’s maximum retail price (MRP) is 96.45%.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs under its Trade Margin Rationalisation exercise. The Department of Pharmaceuticals said the measure is intended to bring down prices paid by consumers.
By November 7, 76 pharmaceutical companies had submitted revised prices for 1,225 formulations covering 121 of the 137 drugs, according to the department. Of those formulations, 1,031 had lower MRPs. Six hundred brands reported price cuts exceeding 50%.
The revised ceilings also apply to the 10 to 15 identified drugs that have not yet been launched in India. “Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) will be applicable on these drugs also as and when they are launched,” the government said.
New MRPs Apply Across Pharmacies And Hospitals
The revised MRP is to be printed on medicine packs and followed by pharmacies, hospitals and other institutions from November 9. Retailers, dealers, hospitals and institutions must display the updated price lists prominently at their premises and on their websites.
Consumers can look up the applicable prices on the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile app or the NPPA website. Sellers cannot charge more than the revised rate listed by the authority or printed on the pack.
State Drug Controllers will monitor whether manufacturers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions comply with the new prices, the Department of Pharmaceuticals said.
How Patients Can Report Overcharging
Anyone charged above the revised MRP can report the violation through the Pharma Sahi Daam app or portal, or call the NPPA helpline at 1800-111-255.
“Consumers can check the applicable prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the NPPA website and report any non-compliance or violation of revised prices to the authority,” the department said.