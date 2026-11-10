Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Arif, Taha Hit Fifties On Debut As Hosts Reach 281/5 On Day 1
Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 281/5 after an impressive batting display from debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Arif smashed 57 off 51 balls, while Taha scored a patient 51 off 105 deliveries. Captain Babar Azam contributed 50, and Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan recovered from losing three wickets after a flying start of 137/2. Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back in the final sessions, with Asitha Fernando claiming two wickets, before bad light brought an early end to the day's play after 67.2 overs.
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