Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Arif, Taha Hit Fifties On Debut As Hosts Reach 281/5 On Day 1

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Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 281/5 after an impressive batting display from debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Arif smashed 57 off 51 balls, while Taha scored a patient 51 off 105 deliveries. Captain Babar Azam contributed 50, and Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan recovered from losing three wickets after a flying start of 137/2. Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back in the final sessions, with Asitha Fernando claiming two wickets, before bad light brought an early end to the day's play after 67.2 overs.

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PAK vs SL: 1st Test match-Day 1
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, third from right, walks off the field with teammates as the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka comes to an end, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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SL vs PAK: 1st Test match-Day 1
Umpire Rod Tucker removes the bails as umpire Adrian Holdstock, left, chats with Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal as the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka comes to an end, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan Sri Lanka Cricket
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, right, and Ghazi Ghori walk off the field at the end of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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PAK vs SL Saud Shakeel
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Mohammad Taha PAK vs SL
Pakistan's Mohammad Taha celebrates after scoring his fifty during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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PAK vs SL Mohammad Taha
Pakistan's Mohammad Taha plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Cricket Series
Pakistan's Mohammad Taha and Saud Shakeel (59) run between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Babar Azam PAK vs SL
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring his fifty during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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PAK vs SL Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Asitha Fernando SL vs PAK
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Tayyab Arif during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Tayyab Arif Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan's Tayyab Arif celebrates after scoring his fifty during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Tayyab Arif Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match
Pakistan's Tayyab Arif follows the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Azan Awais Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match
Pakistan's Azan Awais plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Cricket Series
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses the coin as Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis looks on before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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