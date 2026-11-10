Virat Kohli Beats MS Dhoni To Script ODI History In New Zealand, But Stays Behind Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become India's second-most experienced ODI player in New Zealand with 16 appearances
Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath jointly top the list with 22 matches each
Kohli has scored 677 ODI runs in New Zealand at an average of 48.35, including one century and five fifties
Virat Kohli continues to add remarkable milestones to his already illustrious ODI career. The former India captain has moved past MS Dhoni to achieve a special record among Indian cricketers featuring in One Day Internationals on New Zealand soil. The achievement further highlights Kohli's longevity and consistency in the 50-over format, particularly during overseas assignments.
With India touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI series in November 2026, Kohli has another opportunity to strengthen his impressive record against the Black Caps.
Virat Kohli Goes Past MS Dhoni in ODI Appearances
Kohli has now featured in 16 ODIs in New Zealand, moving ahead of Dhoni, who represented India in 15 matches in the country during his international career.
The milestone places Kohli among the most experienced Indian players to have played ODI cricket in New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath jointly lead the list with 22 appearances each, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin with 19 matches.
Here is the list of Indian players with the most ODI appearances in New Zealand:
22 – Sachin Tendulkar, Javagal Srinath
19 – Mohammad Azharuddin
17 – Rohit Sharma
16 – Virat Kohli
15 – MS Dhoni
Kohli's Impressive ODI Record in New Zealand
Apart from his appearances, Kohli has also enjoyed considerable success with the bat in New Zealand. He has accumulated 677 runs at an average of 48.35 and a strike rate of 95.35, including one century and five half-centuries.
His highest ODI score in the country remains 123, which came against New Zealand in Napier in January 2014.
During that encounter, Kohli produced a brilliant 111-ball innings featuring seven fours and two sixes while chasing a target of 293. However, India eventually fell short by 24 runs.
With his experience and remarkable record against the Black Caps, Kohli remains one of India's biggest batting assets as the team builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.