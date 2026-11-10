Arshdeep Singh's father, Darshan Singh, revealed that the pacer and his family were unaware of the proposed Hardik Pandya trade
Darshan admitted that the move was emotional due to Arshdeep's strong connection with Punjab Kings
He welcomed the Mumbai Indians move, highlighting the presence of familiar teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav
The proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade ahead of IPL 2027 has generated considerable discussion among cricket fans, and Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, has now shared the family's reaction to the development. Interestingly, he revealed that neither the Indian pacer nor his family had any prior knowledge of the franchise switch.
Speaking to senior journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, Darshan disclosed that the family was taken by surprise when they learned about the proposed exchange between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The deal will see Hardik move to Punjab, while Arshdeep is set to join the five-time IPL champions, subject to formal BCCI approval.
Arshdeep Singh's Family Surprised by Hardik Pandya Trade
When asked whether Arshdeep had been informed about the trade beforehand, his father made it clear that there were no prior discussions.
"No, there was no such discussion," Darshan Singh said.
He further revealed that the family discovered the development unexpectedly.
"We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded," he added.
Darshan admitted that the move carried an emotional element because of Arshdeep's long association with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he developed into an established international fast bowler.
"Wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for him; there was a very strong connection with them," he explained.
Darshan Singh Welcomes Mumbai Indians Move
Despite the emotional connection with Punjab, Arshdeep's father expressed happiness about his son's new destination. He pointed towards the presence of familiar faces at Mumbai Indians, including Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.
"We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy."
He also acknowledged the excitement surrounding the prospect of Arshdeep bowling alongside Bumrah, while reminding fans that IPL pitches can make life difficult for even the strongest bowling attacks.
The proposed exchange remains subject to formal BCCI and IPL governing council approval.