Manchester United Fight Back From Two Goals Down Twice In Dramatic 4-4 Draw Against Aston Villa

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Manchester United produced a remarkable late fightback to snatch a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in an eight-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8. Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening four minutes, with Alysson opening the scoring before Nicolas Jackson capitalised on another defensive lapse. United responded through Bruno Fernandes’ 16th-minute penalty, while Youri Tielemans levelled the contest just before half-time. The visitors regained control after the break as John McGinn converted a penalty in the 48th minute and Leon Goretzka made it 4-2 five minutes later. However, Michael Carrick’s side refused to give up. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back in stoppage time before Patrick Dorgu headed home Bruno Fernandes’ corner in the 96th minute to rescue a point. Despite the dramatic comeback, United remained in the relegation zone in the league.

image Prefer on Google
EPL: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
1/10
EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa's Ibrahim Mbaye, front, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
2/10
EPL 2026-27: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, right, celebrates with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
3/10
EPL 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Youri Tielemans, right, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
4/10
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United's Youri Tielemans, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
5/10
English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa's Alysson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
6/10
English Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
7/10
English Premier League 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa's Alysson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
8/10
Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes shoots a penalty kick to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
9/10
Britain Premier League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Matheus Cunha during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
10/10
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Soccer fans display banners prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories