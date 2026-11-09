Manchester United Fight Back From Two Goals Down Twice In Dramatic 4-4 Draw Against Aston Villa

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 November 2026 5:18 pm

Manchester United produced a remarkable late fightback to snatch a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in an eight-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8. Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening four minutes, with Alysson opening the scoring before Nicolas Jackson capitalised on another defensive lapse. United responded through Bruno Fernandes’ 16th-minute penalty, while Youri Tielemans levelled the contest just before half-time. The visitors regained control after the break as John McGinn converted a penalty in the 48th minute and Leon Goretzka made it 4-2 five minutes later. However, Michael Carrick’s side refused to give up. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back in stoppage time before Patrick Dorgu headed home Bruno Fernandes’ corner in the 96th minute to rescue a point. Despite the dramatic comeback, United remained in the relegation zone in the league.