Fermin Lopez Brace Powers Barcelona To Comeback Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 November 2026 3:55 pm

Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a thrilling La Liga 2026/27 encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, November 8. The victory helped Hansi Flick's side strengthen their position at the top of the standings, maintaining their three-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid after 12 matches. Atletico made a bright start in front of their home supporters, with Giuliano Simeone opening the scoring in the 10th minute after converting a cross from Julian Alvarez. However, Barcelona responded just before half-time as Fermin Lopez found the back of the net in the 45th minute following an impressive move involving Pedri. The visitors carried their momentum into the second half, with Lopez completing his brace in the 66th minute after receiving a precise pass from Lamine Yamal. Atletico struggled to find an equaliser as Barcelona held on for a crucial victory.