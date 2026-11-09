Fermin Lopez Brace Powers Barcelona To Comeback Victory

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Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a thrilling La Liga 2026/27 encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, November 8. The victory helped Hansi Flick's side strengthen their position at the top of the standings, maintaining their three-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid after 12 matches. Atletico made a bright start in front of their home supporters, with Giuliano Simeone opening the scoring in the 10th minute after converting a cross from Julian Alvarez. However, Barcelona responded just before half-time as Fermin Lopez found the back of the net in the 45th minute following an impressive move involving Pedri. The visitors carried their momentum into the second half, with Lopez completing his brace in the 66th minute after receiving a precise pass from Lamine Yamal. Atletico struggled to find an equaliser as Barcelona held on for a crucial victory.

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La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona players celebrate after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Fermín Lopez reacts after scoring second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves in front pf Barcelona's Lamine Yamalduring a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Fermín Lopez celebrates after scoring first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Fermín Lopez shoots by Atletico Madrid's David Hancko during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Atletico Madrid's David Hancko fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone celebrates after scoring first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Raphinha receives the ball in front of Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeoneduring a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill clears the ball in front of Barcelona's Ferran Torres during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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La Liga 2026-27: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill blocks Barcelona's Raphinha during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

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