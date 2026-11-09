India eye a 3-0 series lead against New Zealand in the third ODI
Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav could return to India's playing XI
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are expected to feature before the upcoming Test series
India will look to complete a series whitewash when they take on New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. Shubman Gill and Co. have made an impressive start to the five-match series, winning the opening two encounters to take a 2-0 lead.
The visitors will now aim to maintain their winning momentum, while New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and avoid another defeat. With India already having the series advantage, the team management could consider a few changes to its combination, giving some players an opportunity ahead of the upcoming Test assignments. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are among the players who could be in contention for a return to the playing XI.
Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav in Focus
Mohammed Siraj has not featured in either of the first two ODIs, with India opting for a pace combination that has delivered results. However, the senior fast bowler could get an opportunity in Hamilton as the management looks to rotate its resources.
Kuldeep Yadav is another player who could come into consideration. The left-arm wrist-spinner has not played in the opening matches, and his inclusion would provide India with another quality spin option.
However, India might also prefer to retain their winning combination, especially with the opportunity to seal the series 3-0.
Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Set for Final ODI Appearance
The third ODI could be the final appearance in the series for captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. Both players are expected to shift their focus towards the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins on November 19.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to continue as vice-captain, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain key figures in the batting department.
India's Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI Against New Zealand
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.