Devon Conway Ruled Out, New Zealand Announce Major Squad Changes For India ODIs

New Zealand make multiple changes to their ODI squad for the remaining India matches
Devon Conway is ruled out with concussion, with Nick Kelly named as his replacement
Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra remain unavailable due to injuries
New Zealand have been forced to make further changes to their squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against India as injury concerns continue to disrupt their plans. The Black Caps have already been without key players Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra, while another setback involving experienced batter Devon Conway has added to their worries.
Conway has been ruled out of the remaining matches after suffering a concussion during a training session ahead of the series opener. The changes come at an important stage of the contest, with India holding a 2-0 advantage after winning the first two ODIs.
Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out Due to Injuries
New Zealand's injury troubles began before the series, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out of the five-match contest. Chapman is recovering from a hamstring injury and requires additional rehabilitation, while Ravindra has been sidelined with a shoulder problem.
To cover their absence, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert was made available for all five matches. Henry Nicholls was brought into the squad for the first three ODIs, while Dean Foxcroft was included for the final two games.
Devon Conway Ruled Out, Nick Kelly Called Up
The Black Caps suffered another setback when Devon Conway was diagnosed with concussion following a collision with teammate Matt Henry during a training session.
Conway was initially ruled out of the series opener, but subsequent assessments confirmed that he would miss the remaining four matches. New Zealand Cricket subsequently called up left-handed batter Nick Kelly as his replacement.
There was some positive news for the hosts, though, as Matt Henry was cleared of concussion and became available for selection ahead of the second ODI.
New Zealand's Updated Squad for Remaining India ODIs
Mitchell Santner will continue to captain the side, with New Zealand also preparing to introduce several fresh faces for the final two matches.
ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
The third ODI will be played in Hamilton on November 10, followed by the fourth and fifth matches in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, respectively.