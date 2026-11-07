64 Tests, 229 Wickets: A Look Back At Mohammed Shami's Red-Ball Career As He Retires from Test Cricket

Mohammed Shami has a magical seam position which helps move the ball even when conditions are not suitable for pacers. He has taken a total of 77 wickets in India, often a graveyard for fast bowlers. His average of 22.1 is the best among pacers who have taken at least 70 wickets in India. Among pacers with 50+ wickets in India, he is only behind Jasprit Bumrah (62 wickets at an average of 17.7 average).