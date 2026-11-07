64 Tests, 229 Wickets: A Look Back At Mohammed Shami's Red-Ball Career As He Retires from Test Cricket

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Mohammed Shami has retired from Test cricket. He was one of the finest fast bowlers to don India's white jersey, playing 64 Tests and claiming 229 wickets. His red-ball legacy ranks among the country's best. Let's look at his Test numbers in detail.

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File photo of India pacer Mohammed Shami
India pacer Mohammed Shami was injured in the last game. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, November 6.

  • The right-arm pacer shared the news through an Instagram post.

  • He finishes his red-ball career with 229 wickets across 64 Tests.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami has retired from Test cricket. He announced his retirement on Friday, November 6, through an emotional Instagram post.

Shami debuted for India on November 6, 2013, and chose the exact date to step away from the format. However, the veteran pacer had been out of favour with the selectors for a long time, last representing India in Tests against Australia in 2023 during the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London.

During his decade-long career, Shami picked up 229 wickets in 64 Tests, with a strike rate of 50.2 and an average of 27.71. He finished as the 12th-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.

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Highest Test Wickets For India

NameSpanMatchesWicketsAverageEconomyStrike Rate
Anil Kumble1990-200813261929.652.6965.99
Ravichandran Ashwin2011-2024106537242.8350.73
Kapil Dev1978-199413143429.642.7863.91
Harbhajan Singh1998-201510341732.462.8468.53
Ravindra Jadeja2012-20269135625.32.5958.58
Ishant Sharma2007-202110531132.43.1561.6
Zaheer Khan2000-20149231132.943.2760.4
Bishan Singh Bedi1966-19796726628.712.1480.31
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar1964-19795824229.742.765.96
Javagal Srinath1991-20026723630.492.8564
Jasprit Bumrah2018-20255223419.792.7742.86
Mohammed Shami2013-20236422927.713.350.28

Shami's Test debut for India was unforgettable. He claimed four wickets in the first innings before following up with a five-wicket haul in the second against the West Indies in 2013.

His match tally of nine wickets is the joint-second-most for an Indian on Test debut, trailing only Narendra Hirwani's legendary 16-wicket match haul (eight in each innings).

Related Content
India pacer Mohammed Shami. - File
Mohammed Shami. - X/ICC
Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, - | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. - | Photo: File

Most Wickets On Debut For India

PLAYEROVERSRUNSWICKETSECONOMYAGAINSTVENUESTART DATE
Narendra Hirwani33.5136164.01West IndiesChennaiJanuary 11, 1988
Mohammed Shami30.111893.91West IndiesEden GardensNovember 6, 2013
Ravichandran Ashwin48.312892.63West IndiesDelhiNovember 6, 2011
Dilip Doshi8516781.96AustraliaChennaiSeptember 11, 1979
Manav Suthar326271.93AfghanistanNew ChandigarhJune 6, 2026

Mohammed Shami has a magical seam position which helps move the ball even when conditions are not suitable for pacers. He has taken a total of 77 wickets in India, often a graveyard for fast bowlers. His average of 22.1 is the best among pacers who have taken at least 70 wickets in India. Among pacers with 50+ wickets in India, he is only behind Jasprit Bumrah (62 wickets at an average of 17.7 average).

Shami has played 21 home Tests, and India have never lost a match when he has been part of the playing XI. He has also played 41 away Tests, claiming 145 wickets, alongside eight wickets in neutral-venue Tests.

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VenueTime SpanMatchesInningsWicketsBest Figures (Innings)Best Figures (Match)5W10W
Home2013-20232142765/359/11820
Away2013-202241761456/568/10740
Neutral2021-20232484/764/10700
Total2013-2023641222296/569/11860

Shami was part of a golden generation of fast bowlers that helped India dominate in overseas conditions and win numerous memorable matches. His retirement comes at a time when selectors had moved toward younger options in the longest format.

Despite various challenges, Shami remained determined to make a Test comeback before ultimately deciding to redirect his energies toward a white-ball return.

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