Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Horrible Comeback Raises Questions Over His Future In India's T20I Setup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar endured a disappointing comeback series against New Zealand, managing just one wicket in four matches
He conceded 180 runs in 16 overs, recording a bowling average of 180.00 and an economy rate of 11.25
His struggles continued in the fifth T20I, where he leaked 41 runs as New Zealand sealed a seven-wicket win
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's much-awaited return to India's T20I setup has ended on a disappointing note, with the veteran pacer scripting an unwanted record during the five-match series against New Zealand.
Despite India clinching the series 3-2, the 36-year-old struggled to make an impact, finishing with just one wicket across four appearances. His comeback, which arrived after nearly four years away from international cricket, ultimately turned into a difficult examination against an aggressive New Zealand batting lineup.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Registers Worst Bowling Average in T20I Series
Bhuvneshwar finished the series with one wicket for 180 runs in 16 overs, registering a bowling average of 180.00 and an economy rate of 11.25. According to reports, it is the worst bowling average recorded by any bowler in a T20I series, surpassing Kyle Jamieson's previous mark of 175.00 against Australia in 2021.
His struggles began in the opening T20I in Christchurch, where he returned figures of 0/49 in four overs. The second match brought little improvement, despite claiming his only wicket of the series. Bhuvneshwar conceded 50 runs in his four overs, finishing with figures of 1/50.
The experienced seamer's difficulties continued in Wellington, where he leaked another 40 runs without taking a wicket. After conceding 139 runs in his first three outings, he was dropped for the fourth T20I in Auckland, which India lost by 87 runs.
One More Opportunity, Same Disappointing Outcome
Bhuvneshwar received another opportunity in the series finale in Hamilton, but his return failed to produce the desired turnaround. He conceded 41 runs in four overs without taking a wicket, ending the series with figures of 0/41 in his final appearance.
His sixth over proved particularly expensive, costing 20 runs as Tim Seifert went on the attack. The New Zealand opener eventually smashed 93 off 50 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls as the hosts chased down India's 191/8 with seven wickets to spare.
The contrast with Bhuvneshwar's IPL performances was striking. He claimed 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed it up with 28 wickets in the 2026 edition for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, helping build the case for his international recall. However, his New Zealand struggles have raised questions about his future in India's T20I plans.
For a bowler whose swing and control once made him one of India's most dependable options, the comeback series was a harsh reminder of the demands of international cricket.
What Lies Ahead for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in India's T20I Setup?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's disappointing comeback has put his future in India's T20I plans under the spotlight. After conceding 180 runs and managing just one wicket in four matches against New Zealand, the veteran pacer has given the team management plenty to reassess. His omission from the fourth T20I and expensive outing in the series finale have only added to the concerns.
The bigger question is whether India will continue backing him or turn towards younger pace options as preparations for future tournaments gather momentum. Bhuvneshwar's recall was largely driven by his impressive IPL performances and the experience he brings to a relatively young attack, according to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.
Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar himself is not looking too far ahead. Following his return, he expressed his desire to continue playing domestic cricket, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.