Tim Seifert And Glenn Phillips Fire New Zealand To Consolation Victory In 5th T20I; India Take Series 3-2

Tim Seifert’s brilliant 93 powered New Zealand to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the fifth T20I
India posted 191/8 despite fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan but faded in the death overs
India won the series 3-2, while New Zealand gained vital momentum heading into the ODIs
Tim Seifert rediscovered his touch at the perfect moment, and New Zealand finished the T20I series with a flourish, beating India by seven wickets in the fifth and final match at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
India, who had already sealed the series, were left to rue a below-par total. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan rediscovered their form with well-paced fifties, but Adam Milne-led New Zealand kept India to 191 for eight. The visitors recovered well after losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson early, reaching 70 for two in seven overs. But they struggled to capitalise in the death overs.
The chase began with a flicker of drama. Arshdeep Singh removed Finn Allen for two off three balls, leaving New Zealand 15 for one after three overs. That was as good as it got for India. The hosts recovered to reach 59 for one in the powerplay, and from there Seifert and Glenn Phillips took the game away.
Seifert, who had been short of form before the match, made 93, while Phillips added a half-century (unbeaten 65 off 38). The pair batted with the freedom that had defined Phillips’s century in Auckland, and the target was never in doubt. New Zealand finished on 195 for three with 12 balls to spare, sealing the win with a Phillips boundary guided past short third man.
The chase carried a record. Reaching 192 in 18 overs made it the fastest chase of 190-plus against India in T20Is, measured by overs.
For India, the series result will soften the sting. They won 3-2, a solid return from a tour that now moves into the ODI leg, starting in Auckland on November 4. For New Zealand, back-to-back wins to close the series will be a welcome boost as they head into the one-day games.