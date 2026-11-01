Gautam Gambhir said his job is to make the right selection decisions, not popular ones
The India head coach stressed the importance of maintaining security and trust inside the dressing room
Gambhir believes players who have performed consistently over a longer period deserve a longer rope
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has made his selection philosophy clear, insisting that his responsibility is to take the right decisions rather than make everyone happy. With India boasting a deep pool of talent across formats, the coach believes maintaining trust and security within the dressing room is just as important as selecting the strongest possible playing XI.
Gambhir's comments underline his approach towards handling a squad filled with established performers and emerging youngsters, where selection calls can quickly become talking points among fans and former cricketers. He also highlighted how social media chatter can influence public perception, making it important for the team management to stay focused on its own assessment.
Gautam Gambhir Prioritises Right Decisions Over Popular Choices
Speaking about managing a deep squad and keeping players happy, Gautam Gambhir explained why he refuses to let outside opinions dictate his decisions.
"First of all my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for. I think sometimes in today's day and age with so much of social media and all that chatter, what happens on the outside. No, it is very easy to take the popular decision," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
But for me, I think the important thing is to take the right decision and make sure that there is a lot of security inside the dressing room. Because as you just mentioned that there's a lot of talent. But again, I think guys have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time. Obviously deserves a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series," he added.
Continuity and Dressing Room Security Remain Key
Gambhir's remarks reflect his preference for backing players who have delivered consistently over an extended period, instead of making immediate changes following a few disappointing performances.
India's recent selection discussions have also highlighted the challenge of accommodating young talents such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while retaining established players like Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Gambhir previously stressed that the team's preferred opening combination deserved continuity, despite the teenager's impressive form.