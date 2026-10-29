'Gautam Sir Was Clear': Indian Batter Reveals Coach Gambhir’s Message For Demanding Away Series In New Zealand

Tilak Varma said Gautam Gambhir has told India the New Zealand T20I results will shape the rest of the tour
India moved from a home series against West Indies to New Zealand in four days, with little time to adjust
The visitors are already 3-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series after three successful chases
India had little time to adjust after wrapping up a home series against West Indies; four days later, they were in New Zealand for the opening T20I. The quick shift meant the side had to adapt to different climates and playing conditions almost immediately, even as they navigated a packed calendar.
India are already 3-0 up in the five-match T20I series, and Tilak Varma said the group has embraced the challenge while trying to set a benchmark for the next generation. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, Tilak added, has told the squad that the New Zealand T20I results will help shape the rest of the long tour, which also has five ODIs and two Tests.
Gambhir Sets Standards
Tilak laid out the team’s approach.
“At this level, we cannot make excuses. We are at the highest level, and we need to set standards for the youngsters who look up to us,” Tilak told reporters ahead of the 4th T20I.
He also explained Gambhir’s message to the squad and linked it to the wider tour. “Gautam sir (head coach Gautam Gambhir) made it clear in team meetings that this is a long tour and the standard we set as a T20 side will provide momentum for the ODI and Test squads.”
That is why the current series matters beyond the shortest format: Gambhir has said the ongoing New Zealand T20I series will set the tone for the rest of the trip.
Tour Demands And Context
The schedule has been tight.
Shifting from a home series against West Indies to New Zealand in four days left India with very little time to reset. The change in climate and playing conditions required mental, physical and technical adjustment, but the team had to hit the ground running.
India have been dealing with that sort of squeeze for some time in a crowded cricket calendar. The wider tour also includes five ODIs and two Tests, which raises the value of a strong start in the T20Is.
Tilak’s comments reflect that bigger challenge. India are trying to build habits early in the tour rather than treat each leg in isolation.
Series Momentum And Opponents
India have already turned that approach into results.
They have strung together three breathtaking chases to seal the series in their favour and take a 3-0 lead. The next target is a clean sweep, with the fourth T20I set for Eden Park on Friday.
Tilak made that aim clear. “We are thinking this is a great opportunity to achieve a clean sweep. The next goal is to win the upcoming match and give the Indian crowd a great chance to witness a 5–0 series win,” Tilak said.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have also been hit by fitness concerns. Lockie Ferguson is out of the remaining T20Is after scans showed a low-grade tear in his right calf, while Matt Henry has also been ruled out with a low-grade right-quadriceps tear, leaving the hosts short on pace options for Friday.