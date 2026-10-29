Kumar Sangakkara Alleges Discrimination By Ryanair Gate Staff In Dublin, Sparks Social Media Row

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Kumar Sangakkara alleged that Ryanair gate staff in Dublin threatened and discriminated against his family, sparking a social media discussion and wider concerns over anti-Asian racism in Ireland

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Kumar Sangakkara Ryanair Gate Staff Discrimination Dublin Social Media Row
Kumar Sangakkara said Ryanair gate staff in Dublin threatened and discriminated against his family. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Summary of this article

  • Kumar Sangakkara said Ryanair gate staff in Dublin threatened and discriminated against his family

  • The former Sri Lanka captain posted the allegation on X on Wednesday evening and called the experience shocking

  • His post drew replies online, including from fellow Sri Lankan Sanjiva Weerawarana

Kumar Sangakkara said Ryanair gate staff in Dublin threatened and discriminated against his family, and that his post set off discussion on social media.

The Rajasthan Royals head coach said on X on Wednesday evening that what happened was shocking. He also said it was his first unpleasant experience in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did and it was shocking," Sangakkara tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly drew replies online. One response came from fellow Sri Lankan Sanjiva Weerawarana, who spoke about his own experiences of discrimination while living and travelling overseas.

“Kumar, I have experienced discrimination in every part of the West. I lived there for 16 years, travelled back and forth for another 25 and now I’m done," Weerawarana replied.

Sangakkara responded in the thread: “It’s quite jarring when you experience it," he said. The exchange added to the conversation about his allegations and how airline staff treat passengers.

Ryanair Response Update

Ryanair had not responded to Sangakkara’s claims at the time of writing, according to The Times of India. The airline is an Irish ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Swords, County Dublin.

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The episode also drew attention to concerns about anti-Asian racism and xenophobia in Ireland. Those concerns can include everyday prejudice, online abuse and physical assaults.

Coaching And Career

Sangakkara is widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest cricketers. He retired from international cricket in 2015 after a distinguished career across formats.

In his first stint as Rajasthan Royals coach, he ended the franchise’s 17-year wait to reach another final. The Royals then finished runners-up to Gujarat Titans.

Their latest campaign also ended before the final. In 2026, Rajasthan exited in Qualifier 2, one win short of a place in the final.

Test And ODI Record

Sangakkara’s Test career started against South Africa in Galle on July 20, 2000, and concluded in Colombo after 134 matches.

He made 12,400 Test runs, including 38 centuries and 52 half-centuries.

He also ended up one shy of Donald Bradman’s record of 12 double hundreds.

In ODIs, he featured in 404 matches after debuting in 2000 and scored 14,234 runs at almost 42 per innings.

His best score in the format was 169, and he registered 25 centuries and 93 half-centuries.

He finished his 50-over international career after the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Sangakkara was part of Sri Lanka sides that finished runners-up at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

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