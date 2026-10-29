Abhishek Sharma Reclaims World No. 1 T20I Crown After Blistering Wellington Century, Topples Ishan Kishan

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma dislodged teammate Ishan Kishan to return to the top of the T20I batting charts following a blazing 38-ball century against New Zealand in Wellington

image Prefer on Google
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27 | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma Reclaims World No. 1 Spot in ICC T20I Batting Rankings

    Marco Jansen Dethrones Jadeja and Starc to Become Top Test All-Rounder and Bowler

    Laura Wolvaardt Overtakes Smriti Mandhana as No. 1 ODI Batter

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday toppled compatriot Ishan Kishan to become the world No. 1 batter in T20 Internationals, as per the latest ICC rankings released in Dubai.

Abhishek's rise to the top spot in the global rankings came a day after he hammered his fourth T20I century, scoring 113 off only 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I to power India to a six-wicket win.

"Abhishek's rise back to the top was arguably more expected, with the India left-hander reclaiming his spot at the top for T20I batters following his quickfire century against New Zealand in Wellington in the third game of their series on Tuesday," the ICC wrote on its website.

South Africa's Marco Jansen, meanwhile, replaced India's Ravindra Jadeja as the top-ranked all-rounder in Test cricket following his all-round performances against Australia in their ongoing Test series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories