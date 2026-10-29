New Zealand Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of 4th T20I Against India As Key Star Forced Out with Injury

Lockie Ferguson will miss the remainder of the T20I series against India after a right-calf injury
Matt Fisher has been added as cover for New Zealand ahead of the fourth T20I
Scans showed Ferguson has a low-grade tear and he needs about another week before returning
New Zealand have lost Lockie Ferguson for the rest of the T20I series against India. Matt Fisher has been added as cover.
Ferguson picked up a right-calf injury in the second T20I at Hagley Oval. Scans later showed a low-grade tear, and New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday that he should need about another week before he is back in action.
India have already wrapped up the series 3-0. Their batters have repeatedly exposed New Zealand's bowling, including scores of 225 in the opener, 180 in the second game and 199 chased down in 13.2 overs in the third
Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, though, have still offered New Zealand some control with their spin.
Other Injury Updates
New Zealand have also given an update on Matt Henry. He felt pain in his right quadricep during the second T20I, and further assessment found a low-grade tear.
He is expected to be out for one to two weeks, although he remains on course to return for the ODI series as part of a planned workload management programme.
Kyle Jamieson will stay in Wellington under his workload plan. He is available for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy match on Saturday and will rejoin the national side on Monday before the ODI series.
Auckland Finale
The fourth T20I is scheduled for Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, and the match is sold out. India will try to keep their momentum going, while New Zealand will be hoping for a better finish to the series.