India Vs New Zealand: Uncapped Kumar Kushagra Named Cover For Injured Ishan Kishan Ahead Of 2nd T20I

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been called up to the Indian squad as cover for Ishan Kishan ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand. Kishan was ruled out of the fixture

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Kumar Kushagra Tri Nation Series 2026 India A vs Afghanistan A
India's Kumar Kushagra celebrates his half century during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a right adductor strain

  • Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been called up to the Indian squad as cover

  • Kushagra will join the senior team directly from the India A squad currently in Christchurch

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was on Friday added to the Indian squad for the second T20I against New Zealand as a cover for the injured Ishan Kishan.

Kishan, who had sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, has been ruled out of the second game of the five-match series.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday," the BCCI said.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I. Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress," the board added.

Kushagra was a part of the India A squad which will take on New Zealand A in their three-match unofficial Test series starting on Saturday in Lincoln.

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