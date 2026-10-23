Who Will Replace Ishan Kishan In 2nd IND Vs NZ T20I? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Among 3 Contenders

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP