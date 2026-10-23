Who Will Replace Ishan Kishan In 2nd IND Vs NZ T20I? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Among 3 Contenders

D
Deepak Joshi
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Ishan Kishan's injury leaves India with selection questions ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav emerging as options

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Who Will Replace Ishan Kishan In 2nd IND Vs NZ T20I?
India's Ishan Kishan looks on during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a strong contender to replace Kishan in India's playing XI

  • Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav are alternative options depending on India's team combination

India have suffered a setback ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, with Ishan Kishan ruled out due to an injury. The wicketkeeper-batter sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, putting the spotlight on India's selection plans.

While Tilak Varma was promoted to No. 3 in the first match, the team management must now decide how to fill the vacant spot. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav are three options worth considering.

Who Will Be Ishan Kishan's Replacement? Top 3 Candidates

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears to be the frontrunner to become Ishan Kishan's replacement for the second T20I. The 15-year-old batter is already part of India's 16-member squad and could provide an aggressive batting option.

Sooryavanshi's explosive approach makes him an exciting prospect, particularly after India's successful run chase in the opener. India chased down 226 runs in 19.4 overs, winning by four wickets. Sanju Samson smashed 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries.

However, India might need to adjust their batting positions to accommodate the youngster.

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Also Read - Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Here's What Happened

2. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Shivam Dube hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Shivam Dube could be another candidate if India prefer strengthening their middle-order firepower. The all-rounder offers powerful hitting and can contribute with his medium pace, giving the captain additional flexibility.

During the first T20I, India needed contributions throughout the batting order to complete the challenging chase. Dube's ability to clear boundaries could prove valuable, especially against New Zealand's spinners.

However, his inclusion would mean prioritising an experienced power-hitter over a specialist batter. The groin niggle that initially raised concerns about Kishan has now resulted in an enforced change, making India's combination particularly important.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

India vs West Indies 1st T20 highlights Indias Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with Ishan Kishan, centre, and Abhishek Sharma after taking the wicket of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates with Ishan Kishan, centre, and Abhishek Sharma after taking the wicket of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Kuldeep Yadav could enter the picture if India decide against selecting either Sooryavanshi or Dube. India had five players on the bench during the opening match, including two batting options and three bowling options.

The left-arm wrist-spinner could strengthen India's bowling attack after New Zealand posted 225/4 in the first T20I. However, bringing Kuldeep into the playing XI would require a considerable batting reshuffle.

India's pacers also found it difficult to contain New Zealand's aggressive approach, meaning another spinner could be a tactical gamble rather than an obvious solution.

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