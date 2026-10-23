Who Will Replace Ishan Kishan In 2nd IND Vs NZ T20I? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Among 3 Contenders

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a strong contender to replace Kishan in India's playing XI
Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav are alternative options depending on India's team combination
India have suffered a setback ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, with Ishan Kishan ruled out due to an injury. The wicketkeeper-batter sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, putting the spotlight on India's selection plans.
While Tilak Varma was promoted to No. 3 in the first match, the team management must now decide how to fill the vacant spot. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav are three options worth considering.
Who Will Be Ishan Kishan's Replacement? Top 3 Candidates
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears to be the frontrunner to become Ishan Kishan's replacement for the second T20I. The 15-year-old batter is already part of India's 16-member squad and could provide an aggressive batting option.
Sooryavanshi's explosive approach makes him an exciting prospect, particularly after India's successful run chase in the opener. India chased down 226 runs in 19.4 overs, winning by four wickets. Sanju Samson smashed 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries.
However, India might need to adjust their batting positions to accommodate the youngster.
2. Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube could be another candidate if India prefer strengthening their middle-order firepower. The all-rounder offers powerful hitting and can contribute with his medium pace, giving the captain additional flexibility.
During the first T20I, India needed contributions throughout the batting order to complete the challenging chase. Dube's ability to clear boundaries could prove valuable, especially against New Zealand's spinners.
However, his inclusion would mean prioritising an experienced power-hitter over a specialist batter. The groin niggle that initially raised concerns about Kishan has now resulted in an enforced change, making India's combination particularly important.
3. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav could enter the picture if India decide against selecting either Sooryavanshi or Dube. India had five players on the bench during the opening match, including two batting options and three bowling options.
The left-arm wrist-spinner could strengthen India's bowling attack after New Zealand posted 225/4 in the first T20I. However, bringing Kuldeep into the playing XI would require a considerable batting reshuffle.
India's pacers also found it difficult to contain New Zealand's aggressive approach, meaning another spinner could be a tactical gamble rather than an obvious solution.