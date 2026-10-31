India could make changes to their playing XI for the fifth T20I against New Zealand
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to return to the lineup
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could miss the series finale after an expensive comeback series
India will look to finish their five-match T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note when the two sides meet in the fifth and final game at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. Shreyas Iyer's side have already secured the series with a 3-1 lead, but will be keen to respond after suffering a heavy 87-run defeat in the fourth T20I.
With the series settled, India could experiment with their combination, potentially bringing back Kuldeep Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the playing XI. The match begins at 12:30 PM IST.
One of the major changes India could consider is bringing back teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order. The youngster impressed in the second and third T20Is, scoring 4 and 45 respectively, before missing the Auckland encounter following Ishan Kishan's return.
Sanju Samson, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency, recording scores of 67, 14, 18 and 4 in the series. A break for Samson could allow Vaibhav to reopen alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Kuldeep Yadav In, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Miss Out?
India could also strengthen their spin department by bringing Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI. The left-arm wrist-spinner has not featured in the series so far, but his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs could be valuable against New Zealand's aggressive batting lineup.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, is unlikely to return after an expensive start to his comeback series. He managed just one wicket across three appearances, conceding 139 runs at an economy rate of 11.58. Naman Dhir could also make way for Kuldeep, although the management will have to consider the batting depth such a change would affect.
India Predicted Playing XI For 5th T20I
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.