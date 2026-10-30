Phillips And Duffy Star As New Zealand Thrash India By 87 Runs In 4th T20I At Eden Park

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In the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on October 30, 2026, New Zealand snapped a three-match losing streak with a commanding 87-run win over India. Asked to bat first, the Black Caps racked up a record total of 259/7. Glenn Phillips spearheaded the assault with a blistering 107 off 49 balls, featuring 10 sixes, while Michael Bracewell smashed a rapid 65 off 25 deliveries. Mayank Yadav was the pick of India's bowlers with 3/48. India’s record chase sputtered immediately as Jacob Duffy removed Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over, leaving the visitors at 4/2. Continuous wickets thwarted any momentum, with Tilak Varma top-scoring at 35. Duffy ended with 4/23 as India were restricted to 172/9. Despite the loss, India retain a 3-1 series lead.

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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Mitchell Santner,
Mitchell Santner, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights Indias Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma reacts during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Indias Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Blake Armstrong/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Mitchell Santner
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner takes a catch to dismiss India's Axar Patel during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Jacob Duffy
New Zealand bowler Jacob Duffy celebrates with teammate Michael Bracewell, right, after dismissing India's Sanju Samson during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand Glenn Phillips bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Indias Prince Yadav
India's Prince Yadav, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, second right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Finn Allen during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen reacts after he was dismissed during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Mayank Yadav
India bowler Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights- Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert reacts after he was dismissed during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I cricket match highlights-Prince Yadav
India's Prince Yadav takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

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