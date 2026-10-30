Phillips And Duffy Star As New Zealand Thrash India By 87 Runs In 4th T20I At Eden Park

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 October 2026 4:59 pm

In the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on October 30, 2026, New Zealand snapped a three-match losing streak with a commanding 87-run win over India. Asked to bat first, the Black Caps racked up a record total of 259/7. Glenn Phillips spearheaded the assault with a blistering 107 off 49 balls, featuring 10 sixes, while Michael Bracewell smashed a rapid 65 off 25 deliveries. Mayank Yadav was the pick of India's bowlers with 3/48. India’s record chase sputtered immediately as Jacob Duffy removed Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over, leaving the visitors at 4/2. Continuous wickets thwarted any momentum, with Tilak Varma top-scoring at 35. Duffy ended with 4/23 as India were restricted to 172/9. Despite the loss, India retain a 3-1 series lead.