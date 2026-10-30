Phillips And Duffy Star As New Zealand Thrash India By 87 Runs In 4th T20I At Eden Park
In the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on October 30, 2026, New Zealand snapped a three-match losing streak with a commanding 87-run win over India. Asked to bat first, the Black Caps racked up a record total of 259/7. Glenn Phillips spearheaded the assault with a blistering 107 off 49 balls, featuring 10 sixes, while Michael Bracewell smashed a rapid 65 off 25 deliveries. Mayank Yadav was the pick of India's bowlers with 3/48. India’s record chase sputtered immediately as Jacob Duffy removed Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over, leaving the visitors at 4/2. Continuous wickets thwarted any momentum, with Tilak Varma top-scoring at 35. Duffy ended with 4/23 as India were restricted to 172/9. Despite the loss, India retain a 3-1 series lead.
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