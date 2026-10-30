India Suffer Second-Heaviest T20I Defeat As New Zealand Blitz Eden Park In 4th T20I

New Zealand posted a record 259/7, powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls
Jacob Duffy's double-wicket opening over crippled India's massive run chase early
New Zealand won by 87 runs, handing India their second-heaviest T20I defeat ever
New Zealand beat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday night, finally finding the answer they had been searching for all series. India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Black Caps made him pay. Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, while Michael Bracewell blasted 65 off just 25, and New Zealand finished on 259 for 7.
The chase never got going. Jacob Duffy dismissed Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over, and India were 4 for 2 almost immediately. Tilak Varma’s 35 was the highest score of the innings as wickets fell steadily, and India finished 87 runs short.
The Unwanted Record
The margin is India’s second-biggest T20I defeat by runs. Only the 125-run loss to England in Nottingham in 2026 was worse. It goes past the 80-run defeat to New Zealand in Wellington in 2019 and the 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad this year.
With the bat, 259 for 7 is the highest T20I total ever made against India, breaking England’s record. The Phillips–Bracewell stand of 115 off 40 balls is also the highest 100-plus partnership against India.
Two of India’s four heaviest T20I defeats by runs have now come in 2026, and this one was a rare case of a chasing side being blown away rather than falling just short. India had chased down 198, 180 and 225 in the first three games, but a target of 260 was out of reach. For New Zealand, it shows they can beat this India side when they bat first and bat big.
India had already sealed the series, so the result doesn’t change who takes the trophy. They lead 3-1 with one match still to play.