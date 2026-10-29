IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: India carry a 3-0 lead into the fourth T20I in Auckland. Check the weather and pitch report for the fourth T20I, starting on Friday, Octotber 30 at Eden Park, Auckland.

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IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland?
Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand | Photo: X/Blackcaps
Summary of this article

  • India lead the five-match series 3–0 following a thrilling victory in the third T20I

  • The second T20I is set for Eden Park in Auckland

  • Check whether it will rain during the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I below

Having already sealed the five-match T20I series, India will now aim to complete a clean sweep as the series moves on to the fourth T20I on Friday, October 30.

The fourth match will be hosted at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. India have already showcased their explosive batting power, consistently putting the opposition on the back foot, though concerns remain over their bowling department.

Indian bowlers have leaked runs at times, but the batters have repeatedly bailed out the attack and masked those weaknesses. Having won the series with two matches to spare, India now have a golden opportunity to experiment with their bowling lineup.

India's batting unit has stood its ground across varying pitch and match conditions. While Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased their power-hitting in the last match, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy proved that India is not solely dependent on their top order, highlighting the depth in the lower order.

Now, the fourth match presents a fresh set of conditions.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Weather Report

Auckland will experience a cool day on Friday, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees Celsius throughout the day. There is a 55 percent chance of rain in the area during the day; however, the chance of rain during the match is close to zero.

Fans can expect a full match with almost no interruptions.Humidity will hover between 71 percent and 55 percent from evening to night, making it challenging for bowlers to grip a wet ball.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Pitch Stats

Total Matches33
Average Score159
Average 1st Innings Score167
Average 2nd Innings Score152
Highest Total245/5 (Australia vs New Zealand)
LowestTotal76 (Bangladesh vs New Zealand)
Most Runs626 (Martin Guptill)
High Score (Individual)105 (Hasan Nawaz and Martin Guptill)
Most Wickets23 (Tim Southee)

Eden Park is one of the shortest venues in New Zealand, making it a high-scoring ground where batters can easily muscle big sixes. However, spinners will also have a say in the contest as the pitch offers some grip. The humid conditions combine to produce surfaces that assist the slower bowlers.

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