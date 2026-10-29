South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: All Eye On Marco Jansen!
Kagiso Rabada has looked off so far. If Rabada continues to have an off day, Marco Jansen will have to take the responsibility and lead the attack. He has already taken two wickets and will want to add to his tally.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Big Day Ahead!
Australia edged Day 2, taking a slender one-run lead by stumps. Australia now have a chance to extend that lead further as Josh Inglis and Alex Carey look settled at the crease. However, both batters will likely remain cautious in the first hour before opening up. South Africa face a daunting task to wrap up Australia's innings as quickly as possible.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Good Afternoon!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia. Day 3 is just moments away from getting underway. Sit back, relax, and stay tuned as we bring you all the updates live from an action-packed day.