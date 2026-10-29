South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: The Test match now moves into Day 3—often called "Moving Day" as it frequently shapes the outcome of the game. With six wickets in hand and Alex Carey (51*) and Josh Inglis (85*) looking comfortable at the crease, Australia will look to extend their lead. Australia ended Day 2 at 330/4 in reply to South Africa's 329 all out, holding a slender one-run lead. South Africa had their moments when Simon Harmer removed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the same over, only for Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) to stage a 126-run partnership for the third wicket. Marco Jansen provided the much-needed breakthrough for South Africa, and while the Proteas sensed a comeback, Carey and Inglis shut down any hopes of wrapping up the tail early. Follow along for live scores and updates as an action-packed day gets underway!

LIVE UPDATES

29 Oct 2026, 01:01:36 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: All Eye On Marco Jansen! Kagiso Rabada has looked off so far. If Rabada continues to have an off day, Marco Jansen will have to take the responsibility and lead the attack. He has already taken two wickets and will want to add to his tally.

29 Oct 2026, 12:56:35 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Big Day Ahead! Australia edged Day 2, taking a slender one-run lead by stumps. Australia now have a chance to extend that lead further as Josh Inglis and Alex Carey look settled at the crease. However, both batters will likely remain cautious in the first hour before opening up. South Africa face a daunting task to wrap up Australia's innings as quickly as possible.