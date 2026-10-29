India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India will face New Zealand in the 4th T20I in Auckland on Friday, October 30
India won the first three matches and lead the series 3-0
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India head into the fourth and penultimate T20 International against New Zealand on Friday with the series already won and selection now in focus.
The visitors lead 3-0 and are likely to use the lower stakes in the last two games to test options, especially in spin.
Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could come into the frame after getting only patchy chances over the past couple of months. India have largely packed the XI with batters till number eight, a template that has worked in a high-scoring series so far.
That approach has helped India dominate, but the team management now has room to try a different combination.
Spin Selection Questions
Spin is the main selection call. Chakaravarthy has struggled for rhythm over the past six months, while Kuldeep has repeatedly shown his value by striking in the middle overs.
Kuldeep played two matches in the home T20 series against the West Indies. He was then left out of the first three games of the ongoing series against New Zealand. A longer wait may hurt his confidence, but his return would mean India stepping away from their batting-heavy set-up.
India used Axar Patel and Naman Dhir as their two spin options in the third T20. Both are all-rounders and neither got a chance to bowl. That underlined how strongly India have leaned towards batting cover in this series.
Axar’s overall T20I record remains solid. He has an economy rate of 7.70 across 115 games. But in this series he has gone at 9.58 an over and has only a couple of wickets, which adds to the case for a change.
New Zealand Problems
India’s top order has caused New Zealand the most trouble. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi have all attacked in bursts and kept the home bowlers under pressure.
India's firepower is unmatched at the moment and it was on full display in Wellington. The visitors hammered a record 118 in the first six overs, a burst that summed up the pressure New Zealand have had to absorb through the series.
Santner has been the bright spot. The New Zealand captain has bowled well with his left-arm spin but he has had little help from the other end. India's left-handers, who had struggled against Michael Bracewell in the first two matches, turned on the off-spinner in Wellington and made New Zealand’s problems worse.
The toss may matter again. Santner is still waiting to win one in this series and bowling first has looked the better option in these conditions. New Zealand must also redraw their bowling plans after Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were both ruled out of the series with calf injuries.
All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I
When and where will the4th T20I take place?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday, October 30.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I?
The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I online in India?
The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 12:30 PM IST onwards.
India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Tilak Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson.